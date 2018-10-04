The Plaquemine Green Devils started District 6-4A play with a dominating performance as they shut out the Tara Trojans 31-0 in the league opener for both Thursday night at Istrouma High.
Running back Earl Young scored twice, quarterback Herbert Thomas threw for 176 yards and scored once, and the defense force three turnovers as the Green Devils overcame 13 penalties and two turnovers to beat the Trojans for the eighth straight year.
Plaquemine coach Paul DiStefano was pleased with the win but lamented his team’s sometimes ragged play.
“It was a sloppy game. Too many penalties on both sides of the ball, but I am glad we came back in the second half and played to our potential,” he said. “We have a lot of little things to correct. We have got to get better starting Monday. But I love our kids. Our kids work hard. They just have to believe in themselves and be more confident and play mistake-free football.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Green Devils (4-2) took the lead early in the second. Trey’von LeBlanc returned a Tara punt 36 yards into Trojans territory and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the Trojans put the ball at the Tara 17-yard line.
The Green Devils capitalized on the field position as Young took a handoff on the next play and barreled up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown run. The conversion by Shiban Alheiidari gave the Green Devils a 7-0 lead just 19 seconds into the period.
The Trojans (1-5) followed the Green Devils’ score with a long drive that looked destined to reach the end zone but ended in disaster. Tara ran the ball 13 straight plays, advancing to the Plaquemine 8-yard line, but the next two plays thwarted the drive.
On second-and-goal, Tara quarterback Brandon Jordan lined up in the shotgun formation and had the snap sail over his head. Jordan recovered the ball back at the 28-yard line, but his third-and-goal pass was intercepted at the 1-yard-line by Plaquemine’s J’vonte Powers, who returned it 47 yards.
Tara coach Terry Washington said the missed opportunity was a turning point in the game.
“Our sophomore center had the Plaquemine guy put a little pressure on him, and that created the bad snap,” he said. “It put us in bad field position on third down and we were forced to throw the ball. It kinda took our wind out of us a little bit”
After the turnover, Thomas completed a short pass to De’Onte Russ who took the ball to the Trojan 2-yard line, but the drive stalled, and the Green Devils settled for a 32-yard field goal by Alheiidari at the 2:18 mark of the second quarter that gave them a 10-0 lead at halftime.
The Green Devils broke it open quickly to start the second half by scoring two touchdowns in a span of just 10 seconds. Tara went three-and-out on the first drive of the half and after a 13-yard punt, Plaquemine took over at the Trojan 39-yard line. From there, Young needed just two carries to find the end zone. His 21-yard touchdown run at the 9:41 mark gave the Green Devils a 17-0 lead.
Plaquemine then executed a perfect on-side kick. Alheiidari popped a short kick down the right sideline that barely landed inbounds, and Powers recovered it at the Tara 33-yard line.
The Green Devils needed only two plays to score. Thomas found Dontayvion Wicks on a 32-yard pass play down to the 1-yard line, then Thomas scored on a quarterback sneak on the next play to put the Devils up 24-0 with 9:31 left in the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Darren Nelson led Tara with 170 yards on 27 carries.