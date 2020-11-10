St. Michael the Archangel joined the group of teams having to cancel its Week 7 football game because of COVID-19 issues.
SMHS football coach Joey Sanchez said the Warriors will miss their final two games of the regular season, including Friday’s District 7-4A game with Istrouma.
“It is what it is. We have a playoff game to look forward to and we will begin to prepare for that,” Sanchez said.
Class 1A Thrive Academy also confirmed that its final two games of the season, according to coach Keith Dickerson. Thrive was scheduled to play East Iberville Thursday night at McKinley.
EIHS and Ascension Catholic also are working their way through a COVID-19 issue that grew out of their District 7-1A game last Friday.
ACHS coach Benny Saia confirmed that one reserve player tested positive. Saia said ACHS players who were in contact with the impacted player have quarantined and that the Bulldogs plan to play with a smaller roster at Ascension Christian Friday.
East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said he is trying to determine the status of his players ahead of their Week 8 game.
On Monday, both Class 5A Scotlandville and 3A Donaldsonville announced that their football teams will be sidelined for their final two games. Donaldsonville cited a case from within its school.
Scotlandville is sidelined due to contact tracing after Zachary reported a player who tested positive after becoming ill on Monday. Contact tracing for Zachary was ongoing as of Monday night.