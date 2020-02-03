When a team plugs three new starters into its high school basketball mix there is usually some anxiety. But the proper approach can eliminate any doubts.
Just ask Catholic High boys basketball coach Mark Cascio, whose team takes a 26-2 record into Tuesday’s District 5-5A game against East Ascension.
“Having a group of guys who came off the bench before be in the lineup now definitely helped,” Cascio said. "The other thing that helps is that we don’t look too far ahead.
“We take it one possession at a time and our goal each week has been to go 2-0. By doing that, we’ve been able to beat some pretty good teams.”
The Bears have won nine straight, including a 53-51 road win over Zachary on Friday. They host the Spartans (20-7), who saw their 11-game winning streak end with last Friday’s 56-55 loss to Madison Prep. Game time is set for about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Though the Bears began the season with three new starters and a smaller lineup, they came equipped with an ace in hole. Kentrell Garnett, a 6-foot-2 senior, was the District 5-5A MVP a year ago. He is averaging 21.5 points per game to lead the team.
The other returning starter, 6-3 point guard London Scott, averages nine points, five rebounds and four assists per game. Junior Ian Cavana (12.0) and Caleb Warner (10.0) also average double figures.
Catholic had no concerns about chemistry for one big reason — despite having three new starters, the Bears kept their core identity.
“We’ve always been an up-tempo team that likes to get points in transition but can also shoot 3-pointers,” Cascio said. “We still do those things. We do shoot more 3-pointers and use our quickness to get out in transition a little better.”
Defense and rebounding are the areas where Cascio’s team has improved the most.
“The offense was in place because we were doing the things we’ve always done,” Cascio said. “The defense took a little longer because this is a new lineup and a smaller lineup. With our size, everybody has to crash the boards. This group has embraced all of that.”
East Ascension offers a challenge similar to the one the Bears saw on Friday. The Spartans have a 6-4 post player in Javon Carter. EAHS’ Camryn Carter and Hobert Grayson IV average between 18 and 21 points each.
And like the Bears, the Spartans of coach Tyler Turner seldom turn down a transition opportunity.
“I think we both know exactly what we’re going to get,” Cascio said. “We do some of the same things. East Ascension is well-coached and is playing well, including that loss last week.”
Cascio said the key to victory for two teams that love to play fast and in transition also is fundamental.
“There will be defensive pressure,” Cascio said. “The team that finds shots in the halfcourt and can make them will have an advantage."