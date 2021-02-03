Better together? Yes, at least for this year.
The LHSAA’s plan to bring select and nonselect basketball teams together for two different tournaments during a pandemic is ambitious.
There will be regional semifinals at two sites each for girls and boys teams and it is a huge task to take on. But has any task been easy since the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports last spring?
“Under the circumstances, I really believe this is the best the LHSAA can do for this year,” Episcopal boys basketball coach Chris Beckman said. “I’m not sure how they will decide which teams go to which sites. I’m assuming it may depend on who the higher seed is.
“But here’s the thing … teams will get to play and hopefully some fans will be able to see them. And they will get the chance to play twice at college sites.”
Other Baton Rouge area coaches agree with the plan that brings all its schools together at championship events for all its split sports — football, basketball, baseball and softball.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine extended a one-year offer to select schools, citing logistical issues during the pandemic. In 2019-20, select schools played championship events for football and basketball at either school sites or available neutral sites.
The football part ultimately was easy, despite the move from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to Northwestern State in Natchitoches. With nine total games (five nonselect classes/four select divisions), there were three games each day.
Basketball was a different beast to begin with. With seven nonselect classes and five select divisions, there are 24 semifinals and 12 title games.
The night-and-day schedule for basketball was part of the reason select schools introduced and got a proposal passed that allowed them to host their own events.
Clearing the arena after each game to meet COVID protocols made the cumbersome schedule used two years ago one that would not work. Three days of semifinals in either Lake Charles or Hammond for girls and Lake Charles/Lafayette for the boys make the plan doable.
Those who coached or played during the 2012 and 2013 seasons have a reference point. It will be similar, but not exactly like the combined boys/girls tournament semifinals held at different sites those two years.
“We played in tournaments over in Hammond and then in Ruston and Monroe,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “It was different, but it was fine.
“The season is day-to-day now with COVID. I am for whatever gives all the teams the best chance to play.”
Liberty girls basketball coach Valencia Wilson admits her team was one of the few that gained an advantage by playing all its select playoff games at home last year, including the title game they won.
“It gave our seniors a chance to finish where it all started for four years earlier,” Wilson said. “That was emotional and powerful. I had just given birth and I don’t believe my doctor would have let me travel.
“But the chance to go to a college site is a reward, especially for a year like this.”
Does this mean LHSAA schools vote to bring the select and nonselect teams together for championships once again? Not necessarily.
This is about finding a way to finish. The LHSAA is working to finish multiple seasons, including the basketball season, safely during a pandemic when many other states are opting not to play at all.
All LHSAA seasons may well be a fight to finish, thanks to COVID now. But these are finishes worth fighting for.