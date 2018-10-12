The only person unhappy with Derrius Williams’ game-changing interception for Scotlandville was his teammate Jahvon Grisby — not including the Live Oak offense the duo battered all Friday night.
Grisby, who saw the pitch from quarterback Sal Palermo and broke through the line to bat the ball in the air, but Williams made a spectacular diving catch over Grisby deep in Eagles territory.
At the end of the day, though, the Hornets were simply glad someone was there to spark them to a 37-7 win in the District 4-5A matchup.
“It gave us a lot of energy,” Williams said. “It turned us up all the way.
“He was pretty mad, though. He wanted it for himself, but I caught it out the air. I had to do it.”
Scotlandville (4-3, 2-2 district) led 14-0 at the time of the interception but it wasn’t until running back Jacorey James scored from 3 yards out a few plays later that the Hornets took control.
Grisby, Williams and the rest of the defense took over from there as Scotlandville forced five turnovers and brought the Eagles (4-3, 1-3 district) down 10 times behind the line of scrimmage, including a late safety that sealed the victory.
Williams came up with three sacks while Grisby made up for his stolen opportunity with an interception of his own later in the night.
The lone crack in the Hornets’ blockade was an 11-yard touchdown pass from Palermo to wide receiver Grant Richardson with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It was one of the few times Live Oak reached Scotlandville’s half of the field.
The Eagles produced just 143 yards of total offense, paced by Palermo’s 132 yards passing on a 10-of-27 clip.
“We’ve got to answer,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We can’t just continue to let them have all the breaks and we’ve got to make some breaks.
“We’ve got to make some things happen. We can’t let the ball bounce in the opposite direction and be OK with it. We’ve got to find a way to preserve through that and handle the adversity.”
Before the tipped interception, it looked as if the game may be a defensive struggle with the score at 6-0 at halftime.
But the Scotlandville offense was more than happy to feed off its defense’s spark in the second half.
Taking advantage of strong field position all game, quarterback Cameron Williams provided four scores, three of which came through the air.
He threw for 107 yards on 8-of-12 passing and spread the ball out to seven different receivers. He also had 33 yards and a touchdown rushing.
“We felt we could get to the perimeter on them,” Scotlandville coach Jules Sullen said. “They’re such a fast-flow defense, we thought that by getting to the perimeter, some misdirection would create opportunity for some of our receivers to become open.”