LAKE CHARLES — Getting the chance to prove a point is always satisfying. When you get to score a lot of points while doing it like top-seeded Scotlandville did, the rewards go beyond a title trophy.
For the Hornets, the ultimate affirmation came in the form of a 73-53 victory over No. 2 St. Augustine in Saturday’s Division I title game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
“Everybody said we were not going to win and that we needed Ja’Vonte (Smart, former SHS player, current LSU player),” Tai ‘Reon Joseph said in the post-game press conference. “That’s why we play hard. We want to show people this has been going on since before he got here and it’s going to keep going on.”
The victory at Burton Coliseum gives Scotlandville (34-2) three straight Division I select titles and four titles in the last five years. It also in the sixth title for the Hornets during an unprecedented run of 10 consecutive title-game appearances under coach Carlos Sample.
“These young men played 32 hard minutes. I want to commend them for their efforts. We preach 32 minutes … it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon and I’m just proud of these guys,” Sample said. “I think they took it on the chin a little bit when people would downplay them because Ja’Vonte graduated. They took that and it motivated them. It motivated me also to coach angry. And for them to play angry. We challenge each other every day.”
Reece Beekman was selected as the title-game MVP for the second in a row. The junior leader on a team that features no seniors finished with a game-high 28 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field and also had 9 assists. Joseph, one of three first-year starters for the Hornets, added 26 on 9 of 14 shooting.
Devon Jefferson had 12 points to pace St. Aug (30-5). D’Mari Wiltz (11) and Jalvin Mitchell (10) were the other double figures scorers in the game.
Scotlandville grabbed a 16-10 first-quarter advantage and outscored the Purple Knights in all but one quarter. SHS continued to add to its lead throughout the game.
How efficient were the Hornets? Very. They made 53.3 percent of their shots from the field (24 of 25) and 80 percent of there free throws (16 of 20). The winners also converted 14 St. Augtine turnovers into 22 points.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” St. Aug coach Mitchell Johnson said of the loss. “Coach (Sample) does a good job and we’ve been battling for a few years now. We were able to make some shots when we needed to, but the guard play is strong for them.”
The Purple Knights cut the Scotlandville lead to five points at 32-27 just before the half. But St. Aug could not maintain the momentum. The teams traded baskets for the first half of the third quarter. Beekman made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining to give Scotlandville a 49-36 lead going into the final quarter.
“For all of us to be juniors this year, it felt like we all had a part to play,” Beekman said.
Yes, the Hornets continued to play until the final horn. Joseph had a 3-pointer and a dunk to punctuate the fourth quarter.