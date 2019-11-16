KENNER — Teurlings Catholic swept Ben Franklin in three sets to claim its seventh straight title to help highlight the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Volleyball tournament.
The Rebels (44-6) ousted No. 2 BFHS by scores of 25-18, 29-27 and 25-15 on Saturday in the Division II final at the Pontchartrain Center.
With the victory, Teurlings is now tied for second in Louisiana volleyball history for most consecutive state titles.
“To get a couple is incredible, but to get seven in a row, you never dream of that,” TCHS coach Terry Hebert said. “But this team now has their one. It just happens to make seven in a row, but this particular group of girls has their trophy.”
The Rebels’ Cicily Hidalgo was voted the MVP of the title-match.
MOUNT CARMEL 3, DOMINICAN 0: The top-seeded Cubs won their sixth straight title in Division I by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
The district rivals split two regular season matches. Both those contests required went five sets. Mount Carmel has 14 LHSAA state championships.
Emily Meyer finished with 20 kills and 20 digs as Jones contributed with eight blocks and Tori Frught put up 35 assists.
CABRINI 3, E.D. WHITE 1: The Crescents won their first LHSAA title since 2011 in Division III by scores of 13-25, 27-25, 25-14, 26-24.
The first-set loss for Cabrini came as E.D. White ran a quick-paced offense. From there, the Crescents played more aggressively to keep E.D. White from running its offense.
In addition to her 17 kills, Kai Williams had 30 digs and four blocks for Cabrini. Senior setter Jennifer Brue finished with 56 assists while senior Lilliana Marlowe (36 digs) and junior Jaylin St. Martin (six blocks) were other leaders. Lila Bordes led EDW with 20 kills and five blocks.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 3, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 1: In Division IV, won PJP won its fifth title in the last six years.
The Jaguars (36-7) won by scores of 25-27, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-18. PJP was mostly healthy, except for senior Karli Bayhi, who suffered her third ACL tear. With braces on both knees, Bayhi toed the service line served the final point. team’s final point. Ansley Tullis had 18 kills for the winners.
Junior Rachel Hartmann (28 kills) was named MVP, while junior setter Kendall Battistella added 51 assists and 28 digs.
It was LCA’s first championship debut after moving up from Division V last season. Seniors Kourie Calloway (18 kills) and Kaitlyn Washington (13 kills, three blocks) led the Knights.
COUNTRY DAY 3, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0: The Cajuns (50-2) claimed their fourth straight Division V title by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-16. The title is Country Day’s 10th in the last 11 years.
Kaci Chairs, Kelsey Dinvaut and Kamryn Thomas each scoring with nine kills for the Cajuns. Kate Launey added seven digs and Ashlyn Barwick had 36 assists.
Central Catholic reached the semifinal round and lost the last three seasons, including once against Country Day in 2017.