When I walked into the hallway of the Crowne Plaza’s exhibition area and saw a group of coaches, I smiled. The first in-person LHSCA Coaches Convention since 2019 was a success last week.
Coaches swapped stories, traded game plans and enjoyed more than a few laughs during the two-day event.
Long referred to as the calm before the storm of a new sports year, the LHSCA event provided speakers and notable health-related workshops also.
Though some things about the LHSCA event never change much, others have. There were other serious topics to go along with the jokes and strategy swaps.
“What do you think of that NIL? Do you think that is coming to high schools, too?” one coach asked as I sat at a table writing a story.
“Are you OK not wearing a mask?” another coach asked the following day after a lecture. “Could we get shutdown again?”
Two very valid questions in 2021, to be sure. And another reminder that wanting our new normal to be the old normal from a couple years ago is not likely to happen this year.
Name Image Likeness, or NIL, is the legal right of publicity that opened up for college athletes just a couple of weeks ago, allowing them to be paid for anything from promoting items and making personal appearances.
Because it is so new, the NIL boundaries are nebulous and more than likely, evolving. The LHSAA’s national governing body, the National Federation of High Schools, made its case for the NIL being a situation for colleges and not so much for high schools.
What does that mean for LHSAA schools? Not much at that this point. This is all so new. But the idea of schools losing out on sponsor dollars if athletes claim NIL rights is complicated.
And so is our world, including sports, as COVID-19 cases surge in Louisiana and elsewhere. Some of us, including myself, shed masks weeks after being vaccinated.
For me, it is not a get all, end all. I still carry masks with me because some businesses still require them. More often than not, I stand several feet away from others in check out lines and choose a more isolated table when dining out.
My goodness, I want normal so bad. Crowds, bands and ALL the games. And concession stand burgers on a grill. But I suspect we will have to wait and to see how this COVID surge looks in the days ahead.
Yes, school is days away from starting and we are about month away from jamborees for football and volleyball. In sports, the object is usually to beat the clock or find a way to run it out. Neither is an option.
What I said about the LHSCA event being the calm before the storm still stands. We might have enough other “storms” to put on a hurricane tracking map.
No one said August in Louisiana was boring. Ever.