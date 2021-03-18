The team totals were close and showed that host Episcopal won the boys title, while Newman claimed the top honors for the girls at the Episcopal Relays held Thursday at Episcopal.
As is the case with most track meets, there was plenty see beyond the team scores.
The host Knights finished with 192 points to edge Dutchtown by eight points for the boys title. But in an early-season meet that featured high winds and cool temperatures, some other notable things stood out.
For example, Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson, a heralded football recruit as a running back, won the 100 meters in 10.62 seconds and 200 in 21.57 and was part of two winning relays.
Episcopal’s story, much like that of girls champion Newman, was based on depth and performances by younger competitors and/or athletes who were in their first or second meet since finishing winter sports.
“This was a good meet for us,” Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said. “We try to fill out all the events. The good thing about a meet like this that is that you get so move people around and see what works.
“There were events where we had the top two finishers. And we also had some younger runners who performed very well. It gives us a good gauge on where we are.”
Dutchtown’s Cole Martin won three field events (discus, shot put and javelin), while the Knights got an impressive win from Clayton Braud, who won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 3 inches.
There was a meet record set by St. Michael’s Heather Abadie, a Texas A&M signee, who won the pole vault in 12-6. Abadie also won the 100 and 300 hurdles races.
Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo just missed on an attempt to tie the meet high jump record and won that event with a 5-3 leap Pedigo also won the javelin and was second in the long jump.
“We just got some soccer kids out for the team and things are coming together,” Newman coach Mark Faliveno said. “They are finding way to contribute and for a meet like this in the middle of the week. ... This is very good. Now we continue to work and get better.”
The Greenies finished with 152 points, just five ahead of host EHS. Distance runner Ava Hartman was a double winner, taking first in the1,600 meters (5:29.22) and the 3,200 (11:49.77).