LUTCHER — Kolby Bourgeois threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns, leading Lutcher to a 44-0 victory over Tara on Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 3-0 after the first quarter and then scored four second-quarter TDs to put the District 6-4A game out of reach. Bourgeois completed an efficient 9 of 16 passes, including two TD passes to Adrian Butler.
With the win, Lutcher (6-3, 3-1) has the chance to gain a share of the 6-4A title in Week 10. The Bulldogs host 10th-ranked Plaquemine (7-2, 4-0) for a regular-season finale.
Jacoby Williams led Lutcher receivers with three catches for 75 yards. Butler had TD catches of 36 and 27 yards and finished with 63 yards receiving.
Lutcher limited Tara (1-7, 0-4) to just 93 yards.
NORTHEAST 44, THE CHURCH ACADEMY 0: In Pride, Northeast (3-5, 2-3) notched a District 8-2A victory thanks in part to the accurate passing of Ryshaun Steel.
The senior quarterback completed all nine of his passes for 129 yards and three TDs. Jascent Scott had TD catches of 8 and 5 yards from Steel for the Vikings, who also rushed for 229 yards. Steel was one of three players to score rushing TDs.
ALBANY 28, GRANT 0: Justin Parrish had 219 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored three TDs as Albany snapped a three-game losing streak with the nondistrict win at home in Albany.
Included in Parrish’s night was a run of 94 yards. The Hornets (6-3) also got a rushing TD from Rhett Wolfe.
ST. HELENA 20, INDEPENDENCE 12: The passing of Deshon Singleton and the running of Corey Leblanc helped the Hawks (8-1) to a nondistrict win at home in Greensburg.
Singleton completed 11 of 13 passes for 176 yards and two TDs, while Leblanc finished with 120 yards rushing on 16 carries. St. Helena's Matthew Claiborne added 70 yards on 12 carries and scored a TD.
Timothy Hill led all receivers with two catches for 71 yards and a TD.