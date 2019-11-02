Second-ranked Ascension Catholic in Class 1A and No. 6 University High in 3A were among the big winners in Friday night district action.
Livonia and Catholic-Pointe Coupee also claimed notable district victories on Week 9 of the regular season.
Jai Williams ran for 150 yards on just 11 carries to lead ACHS (8-0, 3-0) to a 41-7 victory over Ascension Christian in District 7-1A. Quarterbacks Tanner Lawson and Christian Ard combined for 217 total yards for U-High (6-3, 4-1) to fuel a 35-6 win over West Feliciana in 7-3A.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 41, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 7: The Bulldogs scored 27 first-quarter points and led 34-0 at the half. Khai Prean and Casey Mays each scored two rushing TDs for ACHS.
Bryce Leonard threw a 13-yard TD pass to Eric Simon and also scored on a 12-yard run.
Ascension Christian (3-6, 1-2) was held to minus-2 yards passing and 138 total yards, compared to 350 yards of total offense for ACHS.
UNIVERSITY 35, WEST FELICIANA 6: Austin Ausberry caught five passes for 81 yards with two TDs for UHS. Lawson completed 6 of 20 passes for 120 yards and three TDs for the winners.
Ard was 4 of 5 for 65 yards to go along with 40 rushing yards. Receiver Jardin Gilbert also got in on the action with a TD catch and a TD pass for the Cubs.
Jackson Fazio led West Feliciana (1-8, 1-4) with 57 yards on four carries.
CATHOLIC-PC 72, NORTH CENTRAL 18: The Hornets (7-2, 4-0) scored 37 first-quarter points on a District 5-1A foe for the second straight week.
CHSPC outgained NCHS 446 to 166. Four Hornet running backs compiled 49 or more yards. Matthew Langlois led the way with 110 yards on just six carries with three TDs.
Aaron Beatty added 80 yards on 8 eight carries. Aiden Vosburg contributed two TD passes for CHSPC. Daelon Rideau passed for 187 yards and three TDs for North Central.
LIVONIA 13, CECILIA 7: After Cecilia scored to take on a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Walker Avery took over.
The Livonia quarterback tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Delvontae Victorian and later scored on a 62-yard run, also in the first quarter of the District 6-4A game. The Wildcats are 7-2, 2-1.