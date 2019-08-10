Before the 2019 season

Coach School Years W L T Pct. Games

J.T. Curtis* John Curtis 50 583 64 6 .898 653

Jim Hightower* Catholic-Pointe Coupee/ 45 431 127 1 .771 559

St. Thomas More

Alton “Red” Franklin Haynesville 35 366 76 8 .822 450

Don Shows** Farmerville/ 32 345 78 0 .817 423

Jonesboro-Hodge/

Pineville/

West Monroe

Lewis Cook* Rayne/ 34 357 82 0 .813 439

Crowley/

Notre Dame-Crowley

Vic Dalrymple Oak Grove 32 320 99 0 .763 419

Dale Weiner St. John-Plaquemine/ 35 317 109 0 .744 426

Trafton/

Catholic-PC/

Catholic-BR

Racer Holstead** Tallulah/ 41 310 155 8 .664 473

Tallulah Academy

Dick McCloskey** Hanson Memorial 39 286 141 6 .667 433

Hank Tierney* Shaw/West Jeff/Ponchatoula 32 275 112 0 .710 387

Dutton Wall** Port Sulphur/ 38 273 153 2 .638 428

Welsh/

Sacred Heart-VP

George “Dee” Faircloth Vidalia 45 274 197 6 .571 471 .582

Johnny Buck** Kinder/ 36 271 132 7 .670 410

Opelousas Catholic

L.J. “Hoss” Garrett** Arcadia/ 39 270 122 19 .680 411

Ruston

Tim Detillier St. Charles/Lutcher 30 266 112 0 .703 378

Frank Monica* Lutcher/Riverside/ 28 266 82 0 .764 348

Jesuit/St. Charles Catholic

David Currier Kentwood/B. Green 31 264 112 0 .702 376

Charlie Brown** Neville 30 263 66 6 .794 335

Joe Keller** Reserve 38 262 73 15 .770 350

Lewis Murray** Bogalusa/ 35 259 123 7 .675 389

Bowling Green

Donnie Perron Port Sulphur/Port Barre 29 257 93 0 .734 350

Jack Salter** Covington 34 256 110 8 .695 374

Donald Currier Woodland/ 31 254 111 1 .692 366

West Feliciana/

Franklinton/Amite

Carroll Delahoussaye St. Martinville 28 246 92 1 .727 339

Wayne Reese* B.T. Washington/Carver 39 245 183 0 .572 428

/Washington-Marion/McDonogh 35

Jimmie Morris Welsh/Loranger 31 243 136 0 .644 379

Jimmy Shaver Barbe-Lake Charles 27 238 100 0 .704 338

James Waguespack** St. James/ 35 238 158 0 .601 396

Cecilia/

Beau Chene

Bobby McHalffrey** Ferriday/ 35 237 127 2 .650 366

Haughton/

Plain Dealing Academy

Paul Trosclair* Eunice 26 237 107 0 .690 344

Travis Farrar** Springhill 32 236 110 9 .677 355

Don Jones* Wisner/Sterlington 35 234 146 3 .614 381

Plaquemine/Crowley

Winnfield/Plaquemine

Woodlawn-BR/Patterson

Henry Crosby** Lincoln/ 31 229 93 0 .711 322

West Jefferson/

Douglass

Raymond Peace** Sicily Island 26 228 58 5 .792 291

Larry Dauterive Winnfield/E. Ascension 26 228 85 1 .726 314

Riverside/Opelousas/

Opelousas Catholic/East St. John/Opelousas

Jay Roth Archbishop Rummel 23 228 58 0 .798 286

Laury Dupont Thibodaux/W. St. John/ 27 227 101 0 .692 328

Vandebilt Catholic

Roman Bates Capitol/ 35 225 158 6 .586 389

Christian Life

Lee Hedges Byrd/ 28 216 92 5 .698 313

Woodlawn-Shreveport/

Capt. Shreve

Parry Lalande South Cameron 28 215 101 1 .680 317

Woody Boyles** Oak Grove/ 30 210 83 10 .710 303

River Oaks

Max Caldarera** Westlake 34 210 165 0 .560 375

Charlie Baglio Independence 22 206 61 0 .772 267

Elton Shaw Assumption/Kentwood/ 29 206 109 5 .652 320

Jewel Sumner/Valley Forge

Dennis Dunn* Woodlawn-Sh/ 20 206 56 0 .786 262

Evangel/Pineville/North DeSoto

Lucas “Buddy” Marcello Vandebilt Catholic/ 31 205 105 12 .655 322

South Terrebonne

Charles “Hoss” Newman** Lake Providence/ 32 205 119 7 .630 331

Winnfield/Benton/

Trinity Heights

Tommy Minton* Central Catholic/Plaquemine 26 205 97 .678 302

Patterson Keith “Moose” Munyan** Mangham/LaSalle 27 204 93 6 .683 303

Bobby Conlin** Brother Martin 27 203 100 5 .659 308

Tony Reginelli Newman 26 203 63 0 .763 266

Kirk Crochet Loreauville 28 201 122 0 .622 323

Mike Mowad Breaux Bridge 26 200 98 0 .672 298

*Active coach. **Deceased. x—Still active, but now assistant coach

Updated by Robin Fambrough

View comments