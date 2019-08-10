Before the 2019 season
Coach School Years W L T Pct. Games
J.T. Curtis* John Curtis 50 583 64 6 .898 653
Jim Hightower* Catholic-Pointe Coupee/ 45 431 127 1 .771 559
St. Thomas More
Alton “Red” Franklin Haynesville 35 366 76 8 .822 450
Don Shows** Farmerville/ 32 345 78 0 .817 423
Jonesboro-Hodge/
Pineville/
West Monroe
Lewis Cook* Rayne/ 34 357 82 0 .813 439
Crowley/
Notre Dame-Crowley
Vic Dalrymple Oak Grove 32 320 99 0 .763 419
Dale Weiner St. John-Plaquemine/ 35 317 109 0 .744 426
Trafton/
Catholic-PC/
Catholic-BR
Racer Holstead** Tallulah/ 41 310 155 8 .664 473
Tallulah Academy
Dick McCloskey** Hanson Memorial 39 286 141 6 .667 433
Hank Tierney* Shaw/West Jeff/Ponchatoula 32 275 112 0 .710 387
Dutton Wall** Port Sulphur/ 38 273 153 2 .638 428
Welsh/
Sacred Heart-VP
George “Dee” Faircloth Vidalia 45 274 197 6 .571 471 .582
Johnny Buck** Kinder/ 36 271 132 7 .670 410
Opelousas Catholic
L.J. “Hoss” Garrett** Arcadia/ 39 270 122 19 .680 411
Ruston
Tim Detillier St. Charles/Lutcher 30 266 112 0 .703 378
Frank Monica* Lutcher/Riverside/ 28 266 82 0 .764 348
Jesuit/St. Charles Catholic
David Currier Kentwood/B. Green 31 264 112 0 .702 376
Charlie Brown** Neville 30 263 66 6 .794 335
Joe Keller** Reserve 38 262 73 15 .770 350
Lewis Murray** Bogalusa/ 35 259 123 7 .675 389
Bowling Green
Donnie Perron Port Sulphur/Port Barre 29 257 93 0 .734 350
Jack Salter** Covington 34 256 110 8 .695 374
Donald Currier Woodland/ 31 254 111 1 .692 366
West Feliciana/
Franklinton/Amite
Carroll Delahoussaye St. Martinville 28 246 92 1 .727 339
Wayne Reese* B.T. Washington/Carver 39 245 183 0 .572 428
/Washington-Marion/McDonogh 35
Jimmie Morris Welsh/Loranger 31 243 136 0 .644 379
Jimmy Shaver Barbe-Lake Charles 27 238 100 0 .704 338
James Waguespack** St. James/ 35 238 158 0 .601 396
Cecilia/
Beau Chene
Bobby McHalffrey** Ferriday/ 35 237 127 2 .650 366
Haughton/
Plain Dealing Academy
Paul Trosclair* Eunice 26 237 107 0 .690 344
Travis Farrar** Springhill 32 236 110 9 .677 355
Don Jones* Wisner/Sterlington 35 234 146 3 .614 381
Plaquemine/Crowley
Winnfield/Plaquemine
Woodlawn-BR/Patterson
Henry Crosby** Lincoln/ 31 229 93 0 .711 322
West Jefferson/
Douglass
Raymond Peace** Sicily Island 26 228 58 5 .792 291
Larry Dauterive Winnfield/E. Ascension 26 228 85 1 .726 314
Riverside/Opelousas/
Opelousas Catholic/East St. John/Opelousas
Jay Roth Archbishop Rummel 23 228 58 0 .798 286
Laury Dupont Thibodaux/W. St. John/ 27 227 101 0 .692 328
Vandebilt Catholic
Roman Bates Capitol/ 35 225 158 6 .586 389
Christian Life
Lee Hedges Byrd/ 28 216 92 5 .698 313
Woodlawn-Shreveport/
Capt. Shreve
Parry Lalande South Cameron 28 215 101 1 .680 317
Woody Boyles** Oak Grove/ 30 210 83 10 .710 303
River Oaks
Max Caldarera** Westlake 34 210 165 0 .560 375
Charlie Baglio Independence 22 206 61 0 .772 267
Elton Shaw Assumption/Kentwood/ 29 206 109 5 .652 320
Jewel Sumner/Valley Forge
Dennis Dunn* Woodlawn-Sh/ 20 206 56 0 .786 262
Evangel/Pineville/North DeSoto
Lucas “Buddy” Marcello Vandebilt Catholic/ 31 205 105 12 .655 322
South Terrebonne
Charles “Hoss” Newman** Lake Providence/ 32 205 119 7 .630 331
Winnfield/Benton/
Trinity Heights
Tommy Minton* Central Catholic/Plaquemine 26 205 97 .678 302
Patterson Keith “Moose” Munyan** Mangham/LaSalle 27 204 93 6 .683 303
Bobby Conlin** Brother Martin 27 203 100 5 .659 308
Tony Reginelli Newman 26 203 63 0 .763 266
Kirk Crochet Loreauville 28 201 122 0 .622 323
Mike Mowad Breaux Bridge 26 200 98 0 .672 298
*Active coach. **Deceased. x—Still active, but now assistant coach
Updated by Robin Fambrough