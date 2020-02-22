With the LHSAA’s wrestling tournament and indoor track meets in the books, it is fair to say that the winter championship season is off to a fast start as usual.
The winds of change take over this week when the LHSAA hosts its soccer championships for the first time at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium. Games begin Wednesday in Hammond.
With artificial turf and the amenities of a large venue, Strawberry Stadium could be a good fit for a sport that is traditionally dominated by south Louisiana schools.
There are big changes in store for basketball too. Nonselect teams advance to LHSAA girls/boys tourneys at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on back-to-back weeks. So instead of 12 title games and 24 semifinals, this will be a downsized event with seven title games each week.
Semifinals and finals for select schools will play out as single games that are to be hosted by the higher seed. They will be played all over the place. Those title games will likely conflict was the LHSAA’s tourneys in Like Charles.
More unintended consequences brought on by the LHSAA’s select/nonselect split? Yes. Version 8.0 as the split moves into 2020.
Dale Weiner honored
Former Catholic High football coach Dale Weiner will be honored by the Touchdown Club of New Orleans at its annual banquet set for March 14 at the Windsor Court Hotel.
Weiner will become the first Baton Rouge coach to be honored as the group’s Prep Award recipient. Former Edna Karr football coach Don Wattigny won the award last year. Weiner, who remains a part of the faculty at Catholic, won 317 games as a head football coach and ranks among Louisiana’s all-time leaders.
Up next?
ESPN thinks they have the only Big Monday. The LHSAA has a big one too. Release of the boys basketball playoff pairings are set for Monday along with regional/quarterfinal games for girls teams.
Monday also marks the start of the baseball and softball teams for local and area.
Prep notables
Former Catholic High catcher Brennan Lambert hit a home run in his first game for Delgado Community College last week. Lambert’s home run was part of a 10-1 win over Copiah-Lincoln.
• The Hood Dental Care/Denham Springs High Athlete Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 10th induction class until March 31.
Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2020 are available to the public at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
For more information, contact Jim Spring at jimspring53@hotmail.com or (225) 588-0366.
• Nominations are being accepted for the St. Amant High Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 induction class until March 31. Copies of the guidelines can be found on the Ascension Parish School Board website at www.apsb.org/page/sta-sports or for more information call (225) 391-6017.
Contact SAHS athletic director David Oliver with any questions at the same number or via email at david.oliver@apsb.org.