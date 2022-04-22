The Dunham School’s softball program didn’t have the conclusion it wanted to its storybook season.
Six years since the reinstatement of the sport, the Tigers steadily have been building with five seniors, enjoyed breakthrough moments this season with their first District 8-2A championship and initial state playoff victory earlier this week.
Dunham’s dream season reached its expiration date Friday when tradition-rich Holy Savior Menard unleashed an offensive barrage that featured seven extra-base hits and resulted in a 19-1 mercy-rule victory after five innings in a Division III state quarterfinal at Dunham’s Laura Kelly Field.
“All kudos to Menard, they’re a great team,” Dunham coach Jordyn Colomb said. “We were excited to get the chance to play them because that was a challenge for our girls.”
Menard (14-17), the three-time state runners-up, faces the winner of Saturday’s Notre Dame-Catholic High-New Iberia matchup in next Friday’s state tournament at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
“It’s a tradition we have in the program and the expectation of when you play, you play for this team,” said Menard coach Thomas Scully, who has two of the school’s 10 state runners-up trophies. “It doesn’t matter what your record is.”
Dunham (16-6), which had its five-game winning streak snapped, made it 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers had two of their three hits against Menard eighth-grade pitcher Emma Fultz in the inning when Mollee Day scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Taylor Fitch.
Fultz allowed only a one-out single to Sullivan (in the third to go with five strikeouts, a walk and two hit batters.
Dunham sophomore starter Claire McIlwain allowed a run on four hits through two innings before Menard’s bats erupted for 14 hits over the final three innings and took advantage of five errors.
The Eagles had five players with multiple hits, led by designated player Emily DeSelle (3-4), who returned from a three-week absence because of an injury to drive in six runs. She homered in the third and fifth innings; ninth-place batter Emma Davis (3 for 4) had three RBIs; and while Sawyer Shelton (3 for 5), Karly Sweat (4 for 5) and Sophia Scully (1 for 3) all drove in two runs.
Menard, which scored 17 unanswered runs, took a 9-1 lead into the fifth when the Eagles batted around, scoring 10 runs on eight hits.
“Just the opportunity (to host a state quarterfinal) in itself was everything I could ask for,” Colomb said. “They did something that this school has never seen before. I can’t be more proud of them.”