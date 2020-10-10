BR.madisonprepbrusly.101020 100.jpg
Madison Prep QB Zeon Criss (19) scrambles past Brusly’s Kalil Parker (24) for good yardage in the first half of the District 7-3A game in Brusly Thursday night. The game was moved up one day due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Delta.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Thursday

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Class 5A/4A

Westgate (5-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Opelousas (6-4A) at Live Oak (6-4A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Kennedy (11-4) at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans

Local/area

Baker (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Istrouma

Dunham (8-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

Episcopal (8-2A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field

Port Allen (8-2A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Central Catholic (8-1A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

St. Thomas More (5-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Rayne (4-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

St. Charles Catholic (11-2A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary School

St. Amant (5-5A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

White Castle (7-1A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Woodlawn

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Northeast (8-2A)

St. Helena (9-2A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

East Iberville (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Archbishop Hannan (8-3A)

Class 3A and below

University (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Brusly (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Pearl River (9-4A)

Assumption (8-4A) at St. James (9-3A)

North Central (5-1A) at Springfield (10-2A)

Central Private (6-1A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)

Hanson Memorial (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at LSD

Haynes Academy (11-3A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

St. John (7-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)

