Thursday
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Class 5A/4A
Westgate (5-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Opelousas (6-4A) at Live Oak (6-4A)
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Kennedy (11-4) at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans
Local/area
Baker (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Istrouma
Dunham (8-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
Episcopal (8-2A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field
Port Allen (8-2A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Central Catholic (8-1A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Walker (4-5A)
St. Thomas More (5-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Rayne (4-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
St. Charles Catholic (11-2A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary School
St. Amant (5-5A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
White Castle (7-1A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Woodlawn
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Northeast (8-2A)
St. Helena (9-2A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
East Iberville (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Archbishop Hannan (8-3A)
Class 3A and below
University (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Brusly (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Pearl River (9-4A)
Assumption (8-4A) at St. James (9-3A)
North Central (5-1A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Central Private (6-1A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)
Hanson Memorial (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at LSD
Haynes Academy (11-3A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
St. John (7-1A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)