LSU signee Ethan Frey of Rosepine and Notre Dame's Corine Poncho lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams.
Frey batted .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and 28 runs scored. He was 5-0 on the mound with a 0.77 ERA and 2 saves, striking out 43 batters in 27 innings pitched while helping the Eagles (35-2) win a second straight 2A baseball championship. Rosepine won its last 31 games.
Poncho hit 32 home runs and 71 RBIs and had a .480 average to lead the Pioneers to a 30-5 record and Division III softball championship. NDHS averaged 12 runs per game.
Four local players made the LSWA 2A squad — pitcher Blake Lobell of Springfield (9-2, 0.88 ERA, .431 batting average), Episcopal infielder Luke Hill (.475, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 44 runs scored), Dunham outfielder Tyler Fitch (.336, 13 doubles, five home runs, 37 RBIs) and utility choice Peyton Woods of Doyle (9-1, 1.93 ERA, . 376, three home runs, 30 RBIs).
Coaches of the Year winners are Jacques Soileau of Port Barre in softball and Wayne Stein of St. Charles Catholic in baseball.
Soileau led the Red Devils to a 26-5 season and berth in the Class 2A state championship game.
Stein helped the Comets win the Division II state championship, capped with a 2-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game. The Comets finished 28-9.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Braden Trull Rosepine Sr. 12-0
P Landon Schmitz Kinder Jr. 8-3
P Blake Lobell Springfield Sr. 9-2
P Brady St. Pierre St. Charles So. 8-1
C Ethan Frey Rosepine Sr. .487
IF Jake Smith Rosepine Jr. .461
IF Grant Ducote Rosepine Jr. .495
IF Luke Hill Episcopal Sr. .475
IF Ian Arnett St. Charles Jr. .387
OF Griffin Cooley Kinder Jr. .422
OF Logan Calcote Rosepine Sr. .466
OF Tyler Fitch Dunham Sr. .336
UT Ethan Riche’ Bunkie Sr. .488
UT Peyton Woods Doyle Jr. 9-1
UT Will Taylor Springfield Sr. .433
UT Luke Curtis Mangham Sr. .436
UT Alex Stevens Notre Dame Sr. .433
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ETHAN FREY, ROSEPINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE STEIN, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC
Honorable mention
Cale Navarre, Welsh; Grant Daigle, Welsh; Gavin Gary, DeQuincy; Hayden Sauseda, Bunkie; Hayden Blanchard, Houma Christian; Jack Deville, Many; John Michael Eves, Bunkie; Tyler Corzine, Notre Dame; AJ Manasco, Many; Andrew Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Brooks Byerley, North Caddo; Jon Jon Dick, Lakeside; Jayvion Smart, Many; Sammy Maddox, DeQuincy; Josh Lim, Dunham; Jackson Monica, St. Charles; Tripp Mixon, Notre Dame; Barrett Hebert, Ascension Episcopal; Cole Sattler, Many; Blaise Blancher, Ascension Episcopal; Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal; Reese Ashworth, DeQuincy; Hayden Evans, Many; Mason Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; CJ Watts, Lakeside; IV Guillot, Newman; Lane Almond, Many.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Brianna Fontenot Kinder Fr. 19-2
P Tia Holmes Many Sr. 16-5
P Kamryn Cancienne St. Charles 8th 20-3
P Alyssa Cadwell Houma Christian Sr. 15-3
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Sr. .459
IF Abigail Savoy Notre Dame Sr. .566
IF Corine Poncho Notre Dame Sr. .480
IF Madison Hebert St. Charles Sr. .530
IF Jaydn Yesso Houma Christian So. .598
OF Camryn Ford Many Sr. .473
OF Addison Contorno Doyle So. .407
OF Sara Kate Booker Many So. .592
UT Destiny Pierce Houma Christian So. .525
UT Kay Kay Savant Doyle Sr. .492
UT Jenna Marler Rosepine Jr. .513
UT Lindsey LaPrairie Bunkie Sr. .523
UT Alyssa Davis, Port Barre Jr. .453
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CORINE PONCHO, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: JACQUES SOILEAU, PORT BARRE
Honorable mention
Cicily Hill, Kinder; Hadley Lemons, Kinder; Barbra Ann White, Rosepine; Aaliyah Marrero, Rosepine; Shelby Deason, Rosepine; Alli Manuel, Welsh; Gabby Lafferty, DeQuincy; Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy; Adah Doucet, DeQuincy; Hillari Shuff, Kinder; Maddie Murrell, Notre Dame; Brook Jenkins, Many; Jada Carhee, Many; Karly Sweat, Menard; Hailey Henry, Houma Christian; Rylie Kuyper, Northlake Christian; Samantha Daniels, Port Barre; Kayla Benedic, Pope John Paul II; Noelle Corley, Menard; Callie Maitre, Notre Dame; Malani Francis, Port Barre; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Destiny Davis, Red River; Asia Richard, Kinder.