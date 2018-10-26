Editors note: Notes site change for Dutchtown at Catholic to Memorial Stadium, adds updated players to watch for Belaire
Class 5A/4A
Belaire at Glen Oaks
7 p.m. at GOHS
RECORDS: Belaire 1-7; Glen Oaks 0-8
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Live Oak 30-0; Glen Oaks lost to Brusly 38-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: DB Graceson Dixon, WR Chris Farley; GLEN OAKS: DT/OL Kendrick Joseph, RB/LB Jaylon Kinchen, QB/DB Demonte Upkins.
NOTEWORTHY: Two longtime Class 4A rivals meet in a nondistrict game. … Belaire has lost seven straight since beating White Castle in Week 1. … Glen Oaks has lost 18 in a row, dating to last season.
Broadmoor vs. St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
RECORDS: Broadmoor 1-7, 0-3 in District 5-5A; St. Amant 6-2, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Broadmoor lost to Dutchtown 27-6; St. Amant beat McKinley 39-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BROAMOOR: WR Najee Jones, DE Yaseem Jackson; ST. AMANT: ATH KJ Franklin, QB Lathan Bourgeois, LB Reese Nelson.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Amant relies on versatile KJ Franklin (1,007 yards rushing, 390 yards receiving) and seeks its third straight 5-5A win. … Broadmoor has lost seven in a row.
Cecilia at Livonia
7 p.m. at Livonia High
RECORDS: Cecilia 3-5, 1-2 in District 5-4A; Livonia 5-3, 1-2
LAST WEEK: Cecilia lost to Breaux Bridge 34-12; Livonia beat Beau Chene 39-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CECILIA: QB Tyler Abshire, WR Lance Williams; LIVONIA: RB Charles Harris, QB Kerri Wells, OL Tavian Hurst.
NOTEWORTHY: Livonia snapped a two-game losing streak in 5-4A last week and seeks wins the last two weeks of the season to enhance its playoff status. … The Wildcats are currently No. 14 in the LHSAA’s 4A power ratings.
Central at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Central 4-4, 3-1 in District 4-5A; Denham Springs 4-4, 1-3
LAST WEEK: Central lost to Zachary 49-17; Denham Springs lost to Walker 39-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: QB Sam Kenerson, LB Drew Lasseigne, WR Destin Franklin; DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, RB Tre Muse.
NOTEWORTHY: The rivals meet for the 71st time and the series is tied at 33-33-4. … Muse ran for 225 yards on 41 carries last week. … Kenerson has 1,353 combined rushing and passing yards.
Dutchtown vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Dutchtown 4-4, 1-2 in District 5-5A; Catholic 7-1, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Dutchtown beat Broadmoor 27-6; Catholic beat East Ascension 35-3
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUTCHTOWN: RB Blayden Louis, DE Jyron Blakes and SS Brayden Caskey; CATHOLIC: RB Jake Outlaw, DB Jonathan Mestayer, LB Patrick Delatte.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic moved up to No. 3 in the LSWA’s latest Class 5A polls and has won five straight. … Outlaw had a 68-yard TD run last week. … Louis is Dutchtown top rusher with 410 yards and three TDs.
Live Oak at Walker
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: Live Oak 5-3, 2-3 in District 4-5A; Walker 7-1, 3-1
LAST WEEK: Live Oak beat Belaire 30-0; Walker beat Denham Springs 39-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: LB Bret McCoy, RB Wesley Daigle, TE Will Lemoine; WALKER: DT Jerome Wilson, SS Keondre Brown, Ke’Andre Ventress.
NOTEWORTHY: Another Livingston Parish rivalry game for two 4-5A teams. … LOHS hopes to get top rusher Kee Hawkins (722 yards) back in the lineup. … Walker QB Ethan McMasters has 1,729 yards passing and 17 TDs.
McKinley vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: McKinley 2-6, 1-2 in District 5-5A; East Ascension 7-1, 2-1
LAST WEEK: McKinley lost to St. Amant 39-6; East Ascension lost to Catholic 35-3
PLAYERS TO WATCH: McKINLEY: DB Richard Peck, OL Desmond Smart, LB Collie Mansion; EAST ASCENSION: DL Deshon Hall, RB Ethan Bagwell, OL Cooper Ducote.
NOTEWORTHY: East Ascension dropped to No. 7 in the latest LSWA Class 5A polls. … Spartans QB Jason Wakefield has 1,532 yards passing and 12 TDs. … Peck had an interception for McKinley last week.
St. Michael at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: St. Michael 4-4, 1-2 in District 6-4A; Parkview Baptist 2-6 2-1
LAST WEEK: St. Michael lost to Plaquemine 38-7; Parkview beat Tara 30-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: DL Demond Gardner, OL Jacob McCann, OL Patrick Tate; PARKVIEW: TE/DL Hunter Wascom, OL/DL Colin Teague, PK Malik Abraham.
NOTEWORTHY: The Eagles are tied for second in the 6-4A race. … NG DeSanto Rollins had 12 tackles last week for PBS. … St. Michael plays its third 6-4A power in as many weeks.
Tara at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: Tara 1-7, 0-3 in District 6-4A; Lutcher 5-3, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Tara lost to Parkview Baptist 30-0; Lutcher beat Woodlawn 33-23
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB Darren Nelson, DT Terry Delaney, DT Jeremiah Anderson; LUTCHER:WR/P Cam Amato, WR Rasohn Williams, DL: Carter Poche.
NOTEWORTHY: Lutcher also is tied for second in the 6-4A standings. … Kolby Bourgeois has 1,764 passing yards and 23 TDs for the Bulldogs. … Tara has lost six straight.
Woodlawn at Plaquemine
7 p.m. at PHS’ Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Woodlawn 3-5, 1-2 in District 6-4A; Plaquemine 6-2, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to Lutcher 33-23; Plaquemine beat St. Michael 38-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: QB Tyrell Smith, RB Jonero Scott, LB/OL Kenneth Augustus; PLAQUEMINE: RB Dallas Ropati, DB Vincent Collins, DL Deikon Dupuy.
NOTEWORTHY: Plaquemine is the lone unbeaten team in 6-4A and is ranked 10th in 4A in the latest LSWA poll. … Woodlawn picked up a forfeit win over Kennedy via LHSAA sanctions.
Zachary at Scotlandville
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: Zachary 6-2, 4-0 in District 4-5A; Scotlandville 4-3, 2-2
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Scotlandville 49-17; Scotlandville did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: WR Jadarion Davis, OL Caleb Johnson, LB Wes Brady; SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Cameron Armstead, DL Nick Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Zachary moved up to No. 5 in the latest LSWA Class 5A poll. … QB Keilon Brown has 1,569 passing yards and 589 yards rushing for ZHS. … Scotlandville’s Armstead returned the lineup from a concussion two weeks ago.
Class 3A, 2A, 1A
Springfield at Amite
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: Amite 7-1; Springfield 3-5
LAST WEEK: Amite beat St. Helena 50-18; Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 42-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: AMITE: QB Amani Gilmore, WR Devonta Lee, DT Ishmael Sopsher; SPRINGFIELD: QB Zac Wild, RB/WR Tylan Armstrong, RB Arshun Andrews.
NOTEWORTHY: Amite’s Lee and Sopsher are two of Louisiana’s top 2019 prospects. … Amite is ranked No. 2 in the latest LSWA’s Class 2A poll. … Springfield lost RB/LB John’L Fryson, a 1,000-yard rusher, to a season-ending injury two weeks ago.
Ascension Christian at Ville Platte
7 p.m. at VPHS
RECORDS: Ascension Christian 3-4; Ville Platte 2-6
LAST WEEK: Ascension Christian lost to Delcambre 59-16; Ville Platte lost to Notre Dame 49-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: WR Tyler Cambre, ATH Derrick Varnado, QB Zachary Diez; VILLE PLATTE: QB Terrian Roy, RB Jahmal Byers.
NOTEWORTHY: Cambre has 1,252 yards receiving, 13 TDs and is now the school’s all-time receiving leader. … Diez has 2,436 yards passing. … Roy has 538 yards passing.
Episcopal vs. East Feliciana
7 p.m. at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
RECORDS: Episcopal 6-2, 4-0 in District 8-2A; East Feliciana 3-5, 3-1
LAST WEEK: Episcopal beat Baker 34-14; East Feliciana beat Port Allen 30-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: RB/DB Kolin Bilbrew, OL Adam Azmeh, LB Oliver Jack; EAST FELICIANA: QB/DB Caleb Anderson, RB DeAndre Patin, OL/DL Cordarius Wright.
NOTEWORTHY: East Feliciana lost to Episcopal in 2017. … Episcopal’s Austin Jemison and Brandon Garrido have combined for close to 2,000 yards rushing and 25 rushing touchdowns this season.
Grant at Albany
7 p.m. at AHS
RECORDS: Grant 0-8; Albany 5-3
LAST WEEK: Grant lost to Buckeye 28-16; Albany lost to Hannan 24-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GRANT: DE/FB Malik Jenkins; ALBANY: Chase Robertson WR/LB, OL/DL Jacob Giachetti, TE/LB Tyler Bates.
NOTEWORTHY: Grant has failed to score more than 20 points in a game this season. … Bates leads Albany in tackles and sacks.
Kentwood vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: Kentwood 8-0, 3-0 in District 6-1A; Ascension Catholic 7-1, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Kentwood beat St. John 39-7; Ascension Catholic beat White Castle 45-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KENTWOOD: WR/DB Trey Palmer, WR/Edward Magee, RB Larry Carter; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: WR Tre Medine, WR John Mire, WR Eric Simon.
NOTEWORTHY: Kentwood is No. 1 in 1A and ACHS is No. 4. District title implications and top three playoff seeding are on the line.
Lusher Charter at St. James
7 p.m. at SJHS
RECORDS: Lusher Charter 2-6, 0-3 in District 10-3A; St. James 5-3, 2-1
LAST WEEK: St. James lost to De La Salle 21-19; Lusher lost to Donaldsonville 56-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUSHER: not available; ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, WR Logan Gravois.
NOTEWORTHY: The Wildcats dropped out the LSWA's Class 3A top 10 this. ... Smith threw a 60-yard TD pass to Gravois last week.
Mentorship at Brusly
7 p.m. at Brusly High
RECORDS: Mentorship Academy 0-7, 0-4 in District 6-3A; Brusly 4-4, 1-3
LAST WEEK: Mentorship lost to University 70-0; Brusly beat Glen Oaks 38-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP ACADEMY: RB Donovan McCray, OL/DL Terrell Williams, ATH Trayvyn Dotson; BRUSLY: RB Tyler Tussey, TE John LeBlanc, DB Sidney Moore, K Nathan Landry.
NOTEWORTHY: Mentorship is trying to rebound after a 70-0 loss to U-High. … Landry was 5 of 5 on extra points and converted his lone field goal attempt against Glen Oaks. Moore scored a touchdown on a 74-yard fumble return.
Northeast at Church Academy
7 p.m. at TCA
RECORDS: Northeast 2-5, 1-3 in District 8-2A; The Church Academy 0-8, 0-4
LAST WEEK: Northeast lost to Dunham 44-12; Church Academy lost to Friendship Capitol 42-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: DE Sam Pryer, DB Elijah Williams, DB Jacoby Junis; CHURCH ACADEMY: QB Caleb Kibodi, OL/DL Kelvin Smith, RB CJ Golden.
NOTEWORTHY: Church Academy coach Marcus Randall’s brother Eric served as Northeast coach David Masterson’s offensive coordinator at Northeast.
Port Allen vs. Capitol
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: Port Allen 1-7, 0-4 in District 8-2A; Friendship Capitol 5-3, 2-3
LAST WEEK: Port Allen lost to East Feliciana 30-9; Capitol beat The Church Academy 42-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: RB/DB Edward Wilson, OL/DL Traevon Scott; CAPITOL: RB/WR Kastopha Hankton, OT Serent Cosey, DB De’Andre Selom.
NOTEWORTHY: Port Allen must play fundamentally sound football if they look to come away with its second win of the season. … Capitol tries to win four out of its past five games to close the season.
St. John at East Iberville
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: St. John 3-5, 0-3 in District 6-1A; East Iberville 4-4, 0-3
LAST WEEK: St. John lost to Kentwood 39-7; East Iberville lost Southern Lab 43-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR Justin Rivet, WR Pete Anderson; EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, OL/DL Justin Hollins, DL Willie Ware.
NOTEWORTHY: St. John QB Adam Blanchard is the nephew of East Iberville coach Ron LeJeune
Slaughter Charter at Opelousas Catholic
7 p.m. at Gardner Stadium-Opelousas
RECORDS: Slaughter Community Charter 4-4, 2-2 in District 5-1A; Opelousas Catholic 4-2, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Slaughter lost to Sacred Heart-VP 35-6; Opelousas Catholic beat Westminster 56-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SLAUGHTER CHARTER: RB/LB Jonthan Johnson, RB/DB DaMiquin Minor, OL/DL Christen Armstead; OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: WR Devin Thierry.
NOTEWORTHY: Slaughter needs to win its last two games if they want to host a home playoff game. … Thierry scored five touchdowns against Westminster last week.
Southern Lab at White Castle
7 p.m. at WCHS
RECORDS: Southern Lab 7-1, 3-0 in District 6-1A; White Castle 3-5, 1-2
LAST WEEK: Southern Lab beat East Iberville 43-8; White Castle lost to Ascension Catholic 45-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas; WHITE CASTLE: QB/RB/LB Javier Batiste, WR/DB Unique Young, DB Barry Richard.
NOTEWORTHY: Southern Lab needs to win to keep pace with Kentwood for the district title. Davis and Thomas were presented their Army All-American game jerseys this week. … Batiste has gained more than 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season.
West Feliciana at Baker
7 p.m. at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: West Feliciana 5-3, 4-1 in District 6-3A; Baker 5-3, 4-0
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana beat Madison Prep 16-14; Baker lost to Episcopal 34-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: OL Adarius Franklin, LB Malik Jacob, DB Sanders Nelson; BAKER: RB/SS Javarious King, RB/CB Desmond Windon, Dillyn Cage OL/DL.
NOTEWORTHY: West Feliciana won its game last week on the final play. … Baker’s four-game win streak was snapped last week by Episcopal. ... DJ Cummings has 361 yards rushing to pace WFHS.