Two pending football commitments with LSU implications and the ESPN High School Showcase game their District 4-5A rival teams are set to play should make this week and the weeks ahead huge for local prep football fans.
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mason’s Grill located not far from the school. The announcement comes just over a week after Collins decommitted from Purdue, a school he committed to last fall.
Zachary safety Kylin Jackson pushed his commitment announcement from Monday back to Saturday. Jackson will reportedly choose between LSU and Texas A&M.
However, the commitments are only part of the story for the two schools. ESPN has released plans to broadcast the Zachary at Woodlawn game set for Oct. 6 across its platforms.
The game is part of a schedule in which ESPN spotlights a top prep game from across the nation each week. It will be a marquee matchup for Collins and Zachary QB Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment.
Defensive back Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn and defensive lineman Ashley Williams are among the other top players in the 4-5A showdown. Matthews is set to announce his college choice Aug. 15. Williams is a recent Auburn commitment.
Franklin to commit
Scotlandville offensive lineman Jamall Franklin Jr. is in the spotlight first Wednesday. He will announce his college plans at 10 a.m.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Franklin will make his announcement at the school. Finalists for Franklin are UL, Tulane, Missouri, Jackson State and Houston.
Agu picks Tulane
Dutchtown linebacker Dickson Agu announced his commitment to Tulane Monday.
Agu (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is the second Griffin to commit this summer, joining offensive lineman Ethan Fields, who committed to Purdue.
Prep notables
Gauthier Amedee’s American Legion postseason came to end late Sunday night with a 6-2 loss to Troy, Ala., in a winner-take-all final at the Mid-South Regional tournament held in Pelham, Ala.
• Zachary girls basketball player Bria Raymond committed to BRCC. She is the second ZHS player to commit to a college this month, joining Alissa O’Dell, who committed to Loyola last week.
• Kentucky defensive back Joel Williams, a former Madison Prep standout, announced he has entered the transfer portal.