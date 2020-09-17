Everybody loves a come-from-behind story, Dutchtown High School took a different route to remain unbeaten.
Tied 1-1 on the road, the Griffins held off rallies in the third and fourth sets to notch a 3-1 victory over Central in a nondistrict volleyball action Thursday night.
“Records don’t mean anything when we play them,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “Central is always well prepared. They played really well tonight and put a lot of pressure on us.
“They kept us out of rhythm on offense. I’m glad we fought through and got the win. We found a way to get it done.”
India Bennett had 13 kills, nine digs and eight blocks to lead the Griffins (4-0), while Alexis Lagarbo added 16 assists and seven kills. Jaida Alvin led Central (1-4) with 12 kills and 10 digs. The Griffins won by scores of 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 and 25-20.
“I am super happy with the way we played tonight,” Central coach Michele Lebouef said. “Dutchtown is big and they are intimidating. We don’t match up with them well in terms of size.
“But we were able to keep play alive and do good things. It was a fun match. I think it put us in some situations we have not been in so far. And I think it did the same thing for them.”
The teams traded points at the start of the match, with neither gaining more than a two-point advantage at the start of the first set. A kill by Alvin put Central up 13-12. The Wildcats held onto a slim lead until Dutchtown rattled off five straight points.
Two aces by Taylor Heeb and two kills by Erie James put the Griffins ahead 19-17. From there, DHS outscored Central 6-3, finishing the first set with a 25-20 win.
But the Wildcats came right back in the second set, despite falling behind 5-1. Central took the lead at 11-10 and went on to build a five-point advantage when a kill by Mirakle Simpson made it 19-14.
Dutchtown got within two on a hitting error by the Wildcats at 23-21, but Londyn Dixon’s solo block sealed a 25-21 victory in the second set for Central.
The script for the final two sets was similar. Each time, Dutchtown raced ahead and Central rallied. The Griffins did not fold under the pressure.
“In our last game we did not have the best team dynamic in terms of chemistry,” Bennett said. “We put emphasis on that.”
Lagarbo added, “When we pulled together as a team, we were able to make a run and maintain the lead.”
Dutchtown led by eight points at 21-13, before Central went on a 10-2 run in the third set. A block by Heeb and James closed out a 25-23 victory.
The Griffins built a 22-14 lead in the fourth set. Central countered by scoring six of the next seven points. Bennett had a key kill in the final sequence and then ended the match with an ace.