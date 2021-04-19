ST. AMANT — St. Amant right fielder Brayden Kurriger delivered this time when given an opportunity to make amends against Dutchtown relief pitcher Will Dotter.
After popping up on the infield with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of Friday’s one-run setback, Kurriger keyed a three-run uprising with a two-run double in the fifth inning that enabled St. Amant to pull away to an 8-4 victory Monday over Dutchtown to split their District 5-5A series.
“I had to make sure I was on time with the fastball because the other day he threw me first pitch fastball and I was late on it and that kind of put me behind the whole at-bat,” Kurriger said of his plate appearance against Dotter on Friday. “I wanted to face him throughout the game, and he threw me a first-pitch fastball, so I hit it.”
The victory for St. Amant (24-5, 6-2) sets up an intriguing week for the district’s top three teams that are in contention for the league’s crown in the final week of play.
The Gators twice face East Ascension (16-12, 5-3), hosting the Spartans at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while first-place Dutchtown (20-8, 5-1) travels to Catholic High (16-12, 6-2) for a 4 p.m. game Tuesday, hosts McKinley (9-17, 0-5) in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday and entertains the Bears at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“I told our guys everything’s still in our control,” said Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre, whose team rallied to make it 5-4 with three runs in the sixth highlighted by an RBI-triple from Payton Cooper. “We’ve got to get two games from Catholic High and if we can do that, we can seal up a district championship.”
St. Amant, which outhit Dutchtown 10-4, put together the first of two consecutive three-run innings that extended its lead to 5-1 in the fifth.
“They’ve got good arms, but I was pleased with our offensive attack,” said St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata, whose winning pitcher was Dallis Morin with Reed Brignac earning a save. “That’s a good ballclub, and anytime you can beat a good ballclub, that’s a big deal.”
The Gators loaded the bases against losing pitcher Nick Gisclair (2-2), and Josh Denton (2 for 4, two RBIs) drove in a run with a fielder’s choice. Catcher Reggie Hebert (2 for 3, two RBIs) was hit by a pitch that resulted in a pitching change with Dotter taking over for Gisclair.
Three days before Dotter, who hit a batter in Friday’s game to load the bases, got Kurriger to pop out on a high fastball.
Kurriger (2 for 4, 3 RBIs) got around on Dotter’s first-pitch fastball for a two-run double into the left-field corner. The Gators added three more runs in the sixth on three straight run-scoring singles from Denton, Hebert and Kurriger.
“This game was huge,” Kurriger said. “If we didn’t win, we really didn’t have a chance. If we won, it keeps us up and we’ve got all the momentum throughout the rest of the week.”