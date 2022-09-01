First there were scrimmages. Jamborees followed a week later.
Translated into newspaper jargon, those were teasers. You see them every day. It is a headline designed to grab your attention and pull you into a story.
Teasers do work for newspapers and on social media.
But when it comes to high school football, there is nothing like the first game of the season. Months of work in the weight room, 7-on-7 drills and practices in rain and sweltering August heat all set the stage.
What a stage it is. Some don new uniforms, cleats and helmets as the sun begins to set. Game plans are fine-tuned and adjustments have been made.
It is all the stuff childhood dreams are made of in Louisiana. Now there are artificial turf fields and huge scoreboards at high schools designed to look as much like what we see on the college and pro levels.
What more could we want, right? Ask any coach and he would probably tell you the answer is a win on Friday night.
Of course, only half the teams will win their Week 1 games. Some will go on to winning seasons and win titles. Others will not.
As important as those wins may be, I believe the memories made are just as significant. Times spent with teammates and coaches who are mentors.
Years for now, it may not be the score we remember the most. It might be a “best-ever” block that opened a hole for a running back. Or maybe that first career tackle or catch.
A few years ago, I met a gentleman in line at a grocery store who told me what it meant to tackle an opposing running back 25 years earlier.
“You know, he went on to college and played in the NFL,” he said. “Every time I saw him play on Sundays, I thought about that. I still think about it every football season.”
We all know that football is not a lifelong sport. Even the best players typically play it for a small portion of their lives. But the memories and the lessons learned do last a lifetime.
My advice to all the players and coaches as they prepare ready for Week 1 in 2022 can be summed up with a phrases:
Be engaged in all phases of the game. It is high school football and you never know when your number might be called to take on a new role.
Be competitive and kind. Nothing gets those competitive juices flowing like a football game. It is a sport built on aggression but know the limits. Help an opponent up off the ground or credit them for a good game afterward.
Be focused and resilient. A wise coach once told me that the most important thing is not the first touchdown. It is how coaches and players respond to adversity. Bluntly put, when a team punches you in the mouth, respond.
Be thankful for the chance to play Week 1 and every week, regardless of your role. No one else gets the chance to stand in your shoes.