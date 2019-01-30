prepclassicgallerythu100.120718

LHSAA logo on the field after the second half of the LHSAA Class 1A football championship on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Division I

Receiving byes: (1) St. Paul’s, (2) Jesuit, (3) Northshore, (4) St. Amant, (5) Denham Springs, (6) Alexandria, (7) Lafayette, (8) Catholic-BR

Bidistrict

(17) West Monroe at (16) Mandeville

(24) Bonnabel at (9) C.E. Byrd

(21) Acadiana at (12) Captain Shreve

(20) Airline at (13) Baton Rouge High

(19) Hammond at (14) East Ascension

(22) Fontainebleau at (11) Pineville

(23) Slidell at (10) Dutchtown

(18) Barbe at (15) Brother Martin

Division II

Receiving byes: (1) Holy Cross, (2) St. Thomas More, (3) Lakeshore, (4) Beau Chene, (5) Caddo Magnet, (6) East Jefferson, (7) Woodlawn-BR, (8) Terrebonne

Bidistrict

(17) Helen Cox at (16) Live Oak

(24) Haughton at (9) Benton

(21) Tara at (12) Central Lafourche

(20) Natchitoches Central at (13) Destrehan

(19) De La Salle at (14) Ben Franklin

(22) Central at (11) Ouachita Parish

(23) Riverdale at (10) Ruston

(18) Parkway at (15) Neville

Division III

Receiving byes: (1) St. Louis Catholic, (2) University, (3) Teurlings Catholic, (4) Loyola Prep, (5) E.D. White, (6) Parkview Baptist, (7) Lusher Charter, (8) Vandebilt Catholic

Bidistrict

(17) David Thibodaux at (16) DeRidder

(24) St. Michael at (9) North Vermilion

(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) St. Martinville

(20) Cecilia at (13) Pearl River

(19) North DeSoto at (14) Bossier

(22) Morgan City at (11) Archbishop Hannan

(23) Bolton at (10) Menard

(18) Leesville at (15) Haynes Academy

Division IV

Receiving byes: (1) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (2) Newman, (3) Catholic-NI, (4) Episcopal, (5) Northlake Christian, (6) Pope John Paul II, (7) Sterlington, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas.

Bidistrict

(17) Houma Christian at (16) Opelousas Catholic

(24) Metairie Park Country Day at (9) Glenmora

(21) Fisher at (12) Ascension Christian

(20) Rapides at (13) Covenant Christian

(19) Vermilion Catholic at (14) Calvary Baptist

(22) Ascension Episcopal at (11) Lafayette Christian

(23) Evangel Christian at (10) Dunham

(18) Westminster Christian at (15) St. Frederick

