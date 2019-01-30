Division I
Receiving byes: (1) St. Paul’s, (2) Jesuit, (3) Northshore, (4) St. Amant, (5) Denham Springs, (6) Alexandria, (7) Lafayette, (8) Catholic-BR
Bidistrict
(17) West Monroe at (16) Mandeville
(24) Bonnabel at (9) C.E. Byrd
(21) Acadiana at (12) Captain Shreve
(20) Airline at (13) Baton Rouge High
(19) Hammond at (14) East Ascension
(22) Fontainebleau at (11) Pineville
(23) Slidell at (10) Dutchtown
(18) Barbe at (15) Brother Martin
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) Holy Cross, (2) St. Thomas More, (3) Lakeshore, (4) Beau Chene, (5) Caddo Magnet, (6) East Jefferson, (7) Woodlawn-BR, (8) Terrebonne
Bidistrict
(17) Helen Cox at (16) Live Oak
(24) Haughton at (9) Benton
(21) Tara at (12) Central Lafourche
(20) Natchitoches Central at (13) Destrehan
(19) De La Salle at (14) Ben Franklin
(22) Central at (11) Ouachita Parish
(23) Riverdale at (10) Ruston
(18) Parkway at (15) Neville
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) St. Louis Catholic, (2) University, (3) Teurlings Catholic, (4) Loyola Prep, (5) E.D. White, (6) Parkview Baptist, (7) Lusher Charter, (8) Vandebilt Catholic
Bidistrict
(17) David Thibodaux at (16) DeRidder
(24) St. Michael at (9) North Vermilion
(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) St. Martinville
(20) Cecilia at (13) Pearl River
(19) North DeSoto at (14) Bossier
(22) Morgan City at (11) Archbishop Hannan
(23) Bolton at (10) Menard
(18) Leesville at (15) Haynes Academy
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (2) Newman, (3) Catholic-NI, (4) Episcopal, (5) Northlake Christian, (6) Pope John Paul II, (7) Sterlington, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bidistrict
(17) Houma Christian at (16) Opelousas Catholic
(24) Metairie Park Country Day at (9) Glenmora
(21) Fisher at (12) Ascension Christian
(20) Rapides at (13) Covenant Christian
(19) Vermilion Catholic at (14) Calvary Baptist
(22) Ascension Episcopal at (11) Lafayette Christian
(23) Evangel Christian at (10) Dunham
(18) Westminster Christian at (15) St. Frederick