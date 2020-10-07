In south Louisiana, it is fair to say we all know something about storm preparation. Storm prep during a pandemic with high school football involved took on epic proportions this week.
Teams scrambled to move games to either Wednesday or Thursday as quickly as possible. Others, like Walker High and Scotlandville, were scrambling to find a new opponent.
“Any of it, probably all of what you heard happened,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said Wednesday morning. “At one point yesterday, I said, ‘You know, my hairline is not that great now, but this doesn’t help.'”
Late Monday night, it was revealed that Algiers-based Landry-Walker would be sidelined by COVID issues, so Walker needed an opponent. Archbishop Rummel’s concerns about travel left St. Thomas More in search of a new opponent too.
Problem 1 solved when Class 5A Walker (1-0) agreed for a quick turnaround, a game at top-ranked STM (1-0) of Class 4A on Wednesday night. The final LHSAA tally saw 41 Week 2 football games moved up to Wednesday night. Scotlandville is now set to play St. Helena at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Call it Cajun ingenuity at its best. And proof that LHSAA schools, along with the officials’ associations in different parts of the state, were willing to do some unique scheduling gymnastics.
Scotlandville’s Ricard had to laugh — just a little — when he was asked about what happened on Tuesday which ended at around 8 p.m. with announced plans to play St. Helena on Sunday.
The Hornets were originally scheduled to host South Plaquemines. Of course, concerns about evacuation were real for the coastal Plaquemines Parish-based school.
The first rumors had Scotlandville possibly playing Rummel. And then Lafayette Christian, before things reverted to an altered plan to play South Plaquemines, this time on Sunday.
Ricard confirmed there were talks with Rummel about possibly playing at a neutral site, like Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. For a while, the Hornets were locked into the possibility of playing LCA Wednesday night.
“It almost happened,” Ricard said. “We made a hudl exchange (of film) and I think Lafayette Christian had buses lined up. But then South Plaquemines called us back and said they weren’t quite ready to cancel our game yet.
“I called LCA and we let that one go. We were going to play South Plaquemines Sunday. Then we heard back from them around 7 p.m. last night (Tuesday), saying they could not play. And so, we went with St. Helena at 2 o’clock Sunday. It is what it is … I’m just glad we get to play.”
That last sentiment is one that coaches around the Baton Rouge area shared throughout the series of scheduling changes. Yes, remaining safe in the face of both Hurricane Delta and a pandemic is job one.
But with a season limited by COVID-19 in more ways than one — pared down to eight regular games and then by the possibility of losing games because of infections within a team — the desire to play has moved to new level. No one is taking this season for granted.
Yes, in Louisiana we know storm prep. And we are making the most of a high school football some doubted we would have.
LCCP-Zachary game canceled
Not every team got a game this week. Lake Charles College Prep opted to cancel its game at Zachary late Wednesday afternoon due to a mandatory pre-storm evacuation of Calcasieu Parish.
The two teams, both ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes, were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Thursday.