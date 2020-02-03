Former Zachary pitcher Taylor Guilbeau of the Seattle Mariners had his number retired during a ZHS baseball fundraiser last weekend.
Guilbeau, who played college baseball at Alabama, was in attendance and offered thanks to his ZHS coach Jesse Cassard and and others in the program. Cassard is now the Live Oak coach.
In 17 appearances for the Mariners last season, Guilbeau had a 3.65 earned run averages.
Camp moves to La. Tech
Former Parkview Baptist player and assistant coach Anthony Camp has been hired as the defensive line coach at Louisiana Tech. Camp, who also served as defensive coordinator at Catholic, started his college coaching career at Nicholls State.
From Nicholls, Camp moved over to Louisiana-Monroe, where he also served as defensive line coach before accepting the job at Tech.
Williams set for NFL clinic
Episcopal assistant coach and former NFL player Jimmy Williams has been selected to attend the NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic set for Feb. 22-23 in Indianapolis.
Williams was nominated by one of his former NFL teams, the Seattle Seahawks. A 1997 Episcopal graduate, Williams played at Vanderbilt and went on to play for several other NFL teams, including the 49ers, Bills and Texans.
The goal of the NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic is to help further former players in their development as a football coach.
Wednesday’s signings so far
Tara High defensive lineman Terry Delaney III is set to sign with Nicholls State at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the school.
Ascension Catholic running back Jai Williams and offensive lineman Nick Hilliard are set to sign at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Ascension Catholic gym.
University High football player Solomon Miles also is scheduled to sign at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym. His choice will be announced at that time. Lineman Jacquelin Roy (LSU) and Rashad Green (Tulane), who signed during the early period, also are scheduled to be part of the ceremony.
Parkview Baptist softball senior Kassie Salling also is scheduled to sign at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Parkview Baptist Church Café located in Building B next to the sanctuary.
East Ascension is scheduled to have three football players sign during its ceremony set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday — linebacker DeJon Jones (Dodge City Community College), cornerback Jyrin Ester (Harding) and offensive lineman Brendon Wenzy (Mesabi Community College).