East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams.
Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
How it was won
East Ascension had trouble holding onto the ball, but lost just one of its 10 fumbles. Those mistakes often put the Spartans into long yardage situations. St. Amant forced a punt on one drive, but the Gators ran into the punter to lead to a score.
Nearing the end of the first quarter, East Ascension quarterback Ty’Lik Albert kept it on fourth-and-1 for a first down. Five plays later, Albert scored on a 37-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 2:39 left.
East Ascension’s Camden Womack recovered a fumble to set up the the Spartans' second score. Samuel scored on a 29-yard run to put the Spartans up 14-0 with 10:20 left in the second quarter.
With 4:42 left in the third quarter, East Ascension had the game’s most dynamic play. Speedy receiver Zhavier Jupiter caught a one-handed 83-yard pass from quarterback Jaylon Lee. Jupiter was even with the defender and used his speed to run under the ball.
Player of the game
Samuel: Samuel was sick earlier in the week and didn’t practice until Thursday. The rugged back was durable in this contest and displayed good vision and toughness.
They said it
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee: “Our defense carried us tonight. We got some good pressure on their quarterbacks. That was a great catch by Zhavier Jupiter. We’ve been close on hitting that in other games, so it was good to connect.”
Notable
- St. Amant freshman quarterback Cooper Babin tossed his first career TD in the fourth quarter. He connected on a 33-yard pass to Brody Kernan in the end zone.
- Joshua Morrise led the Gators with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries. Peyton Anderson had an interception for the Gators. Nderius Walker and Joshua Berfect had interceptions for EAHS.