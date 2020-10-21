ST. AMANT — Dutchtown High School coach Patrick Ricks offered no excuses after his team lost to rival St. Amant 3-0 Wednesday night. Instead, Ricks praised Gators senior Gracie Duplechein.
“We just didn’t do enough things well tonight,” Ricks said. “(St. Amant) did far more than enough to win. We made too many mistakes and they capitalized on them. That was the difference.
“And Gracie Duplechein … she is going to be the district MVP for a reason. She definitely showed that tonight.”
Duplechein, a Southeastern Louisiana commitment, helped the Gators (14-5, 7-0) wrap up the Division I, District 4 title with a 25-19, 25-23 and 25-15 victory at SAHS’ Gold Dome on Wednesday night. The senior finished with 14 kills, 14 digs and seven assists. Alexis Logarbo led Dutchtown with eight assists, seven kills and seven digs.
“We weren’t really sure we were going to have a season because of the pandemic and when we got it, we decided to make the most of it,” Duplechein said. “We have fun and we play for each other. Tonight’s game is a big one because they are a rival and we wanted to be our best.”
Hitting errors plagued the Griffins (17-5, 4-2) at crucial points in the first set. But DHS climbed back to within to within three points, at 22-19 on a kill by Haleigh Qualls. But another SAHS senior, Julia Kramer, finished off the set with a kill and a block.
“Everybody has been pumped for this one since the beginning of the day,” Kramer said. “People were cheering and it was a great atmosphere. We feed off that.”
For a while, it looked like Dutchtown might prevail in the second set. A kill by Qualls and an ace by Sarah St. Pierre gave the Griffins a 14-11 and forced St. Amant timeout. They also led 20-16. A kill by Duplechein and a DHS hitting error tied it up at 21-21.
Three more Griffins errors put the Gators in the driver’s seat. But it was not over until Zoe Richard sent a DHS return back over the net and into the court, ending it at 25-23.
The final set was the controlled by Duplechein. She had four kills and block go close out the last set and the match.
“The kid (Duplechein) had two older sisters who played here and she has definitely always been a gym rat,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “This is her senior year and she is so focused and aware of what is at stake.
"Gracie has the ability to control a lot of matches and doesn't always realize it. And she's humble.”