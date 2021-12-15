A year ago, Istrouma High School coach Jeremy Gradney told reporters the school would do it up right when running back Le’Veon Moss signed.
The Indians did just that, with offensive coordinator Robert Bennett saying the goal is for Moss, a four-star prospect, to become the school’s second Heisman Trophy winner, alluding to the late Billy Cannon, who won it for LSU.
The band played and cheerleaders performed before Moss made it official Wednesday by signing with Texas A&M, the school he committed to last month, during a ceremony in the school’s gym that also included a video presentation. The Aggies have the nation's No. 1 class, according to 247Sports.
“I committed to A&M last month and I am sticking to it,” said Moss, who committed to Alabama over the summer, but later decommitted. “When I went there for a visit, I really liked it there. Until I get there, I am going to continue working on my craft.”
And speaking of presentations, St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston and Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson, had different approaches as they signed with SEC schools to open the NCAA’s December signing period.
Preston, also a four-star prospect, made a splash by choosing and signing with Alabama during an afternoon ceremony in his school’s auditorium that was broadcast by both ESPN and was on Facebook live.
Though he committed to Tennessee over the summer, Sampson described getting to sign with the Vols as a strange experience. His ceremony was held Wednesday night in the school’s gym.
“This finally puts the mind at ease and all the commotion ends,” Sampson said. “To be honest with you, it is surreal for it to happen. When I committed the knew this was the program I wanted to be part of. Now I am.”
Like Sampson, two other well-known area players held to their longtime commitments.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss signed with UL and Scotlandville running back Marlon Gunn Jr. signed with East Carolina.
“I met with the (UL) coaching staff this past weekend and they were able to say some things and talk to me about what they have planned,” Chriss said. “Hiring a coach who was already in the system stuck with me a bit. Coach (Michael) Desormeaux has already been there for a while. I trust him.”
Gunn committed to ECU in September and said he continued to build relationships with the school’s coaches from that point.
“I really do know all of the coaches and know this is the place for me,” Gunn said. “When I visited, I liked the school, the coaches and everything about it. They believe in me and tell me I have a chance to play right away.”
Recent Tulane commitment Kameron Hamilton, a defensive lineman for Zachary, also signed. Livonia wide receiver Treylin Whaley signed with Nicholls State.