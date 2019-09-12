A scary injury to Mentorship Academy senior Jacoby Durant late in the fourth quarter dampened the mood of what should have a been a celebratory 26-15 victory over Istrouma.
Mentorship took a 20-15 lead with 1:15 left in the game, but Durant was injured on the ensuing kickoff. Durant laid motionless on the field for an extended period before a stretcher was brought onto the field. Eventually, Durant walked off the field with the assistance of paramedics and remained on the sidelines before heading to the hospital.
Mentorship coach Keith Woods said Durant was able to move and feel all his extremities and should be all right.
The win over Istrouma was the second in program history for Mentorship, which defeated Glen Oaks in last year’s regular-season finale.
“We just tried to build on that during the spring and the work we put in during the summer and just kind of keep these guys together,” Woods said. “We built the program up from about 15 players when I got here (March 2018). I just have to give not only these players a lot of credit, but I’m working with a short coaching staff and they’ve worked their butts off to get these guys prepared.”
It was a well-earned win for Mentorship, which drove 38 yards for a game-winning touchdown. A loss of nine on the drive’s opening play placed the Sharks behind the sticks, and they faced a fourth-and-14 from the Istrouma 42-yard line to keep the game alive.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Miles broke containment and raced down the sideline for a 21-yard gain. Mentorship faced another fourth down — this time from the 8-yard line. Mentorship relied on Miles to make a play once again, and he did — with a little bit of help from the football gods.
Miles dropped back for a screen pass to running back Donovan McCray, but the Istrouma defense defended it well and forced Miles to toss the ball up off his back foot. The pass bounced off an Istrouma defender then off McCray before he grabbed it out the air and ran into the end zone.
Miles finished with 112 passing yards, and McCray scored all three offensive touchdowns.
“Like they say — when it’s your night, it’s your night,” Woods said.
“You couldn’t have scripted it up better than that.”
Istrouma hoped to conduct another under two-minute scoring drive like it did at the end of the first half, but the Sharks defense sacked Donald Crayton for a 17-yard loss and forced a fumble that was recovered in the end zone to clinch the game.