It wasn’t easy, but the Southern Lab Kittens are the Division IV state champions.
Southern Lab defeated Calvary Baptist 57-54 Saturday to capture its first state championship since 2005.
Calvary Baptist made a late comeback effort but Southern Lab was able to hang on and hoist the state championship trophy.
Southern Lab coach Harold Bordreaux said when Calvary Baptist was rallying late, thoughts from the 1988 state championship game entered his mind.
Boudreaux lost the state championship game as a player at Cecilia in1988 after a last-second tip-in. Forty-three years later, he has a state championship as a coach.
“I will take the loss in 1988 and replace it with this anytime,” Boudreaux said. “To be up here coaching my son (Southern Lab's Tyler Ringgold) and to watch him win a title, it’s priceless.”
Ringgold, a senior forward, made two free throws to seal the victory.
“I knew I had to knock them down,” Ringgold said.
Ringgold led the Kittens with 15 points and was named most outstanding player. He passed the award to Jonathan Butler, who made the game-winning 3-pointer Wednesday to get Southern Lab to the final.
“It was my teammates that got us here,” Ringgold said. “I fouled out Wednesday and (Butler) got us to this point, and my teammates made all this possible.”
Southern Lab senior guard Shane Foreman gave his team energy throughout the game. Forman finished with two steals and had one block that saved the game in the final seconds.
“That’s my role on the team,” Foreman said. “I have to bring the energy, have to bring the power and they are going to feed off that energy and we just play better that way.”
The Southern Lab seniors joined their coach for the postgame interviews.
“Structure was a big thing he preached to us,” Foreman said. “He came in with a piece of paper with three things on it and we would have to finish those three things every day.”