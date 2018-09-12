br.ebrbroadmoor.082518_HS_1254
Friendship Capitol's Bryan Foley (4) slips the tackle by Mentorship's Zyon Mims (50) on his way to score, Friday, August 24, 2018, during the EBR Jamboree at Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

East Iberville vs. Capitol

7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: East Iberville 2-0; Friendship Capitol 2-0

LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat Hamilton Christian 22-14; Capitol beat McKinley 12-2

PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, RB Dedrick Wilson, OL/DL Justin Hollins, RB Lesyer Joseph; CAPITOL: RB Bryan Foley, WR Diyon Woods, DE Zarion Anderson.

NOTEWORTHY: Capitol scored a key win over rival McKinley last week and looks to go 3-0 for the first time in nearly a decade … Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels was an assistant to EIHS coach Ron LeJeune previously at Tara High.

KIPP Renaissance vs. Ascension Catholic

7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

RECORDS: KIPP 1-1; Ascension Catholic 2-0

LAST WEEK: KIPP lost to St. Michael 33-10; Ascension Catholic beat Sophie B. Wright 68-27

PLAYERS TO WATCH: KIPP: RB Daniel Washington, RB Zhi Thomas; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB/FS Jamar Barber, RB/LB Jai Williams, QB/WR/DB/PK Rodney Blanchard.

NOTEWORTHY: KIPP plays a BR opponent for the second straight week … Williams has 285 rushing yards and 5 TDs for an ACHS team that has scored 60 or more points in its first two games.

St. Michael at Dunham

7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Siegen Lane

RECORDS: St. Michael 2-0; Dunham 2-0

LAST WEEK: St. Michael beat KIPP Renaissance 33-10; Dunham beat Baker 50-26

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: DT CJ Casma, OT Chandler Courreges, RB/DB Jaren Reimonenq; DUNHAM: RB Treylan Mouton, DB/RB/KR Derek Singley Jr., WR/DB Devin Taylor.

NOTEWORTHY: Mouton leads Dunham with 224 rushing yards, while QB Reed Godbery has 435 passing yards … Dunham coach Neil Weiner and St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez were both on the Redemptorist coaching staff more than a decade ago.

White Castle at Glen Oaks

7 p.m. at GOHS

RECORDS: White Castle 0-2; Glen Oaks 0-2

LAST WEEK: WCHS lost to Donaldsonville 26-8; Glen Oaks lost to Tara 36-6

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: RB/LB Marcus Williams, WR/DB Javier Batiste, DE Marquel Carter; GLEN OAKS: RB Daniel Washington, RB Zhi Thomas.

NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game between a Class 3A team in GOHS and 1A WCHS … White Castle plays a 3A foe for the third straight week … It is Glen Oaks’ first home game of the season.

