East Iberville vs. Capitol
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: East Iberville 2-0; Friendship Capitol 2-0
LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat Hamilton Christian 22-14; Capitol beat McKinley 12-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, RB Dedrick Wilson, OL/DL Justin Hollins, RB Lesyer Joseph; CAPITOL: RB Bryan Foley, WR Diyon Woods, DE Zarion Anderson.
NOTEWORTHY: Capitol scored a key win over rival McKinley last week and looks to go 3-0 for the first time in nearly a decade … Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels was an assistant to EIHS coach Ron LeJeune previously at Tara High.
KIPP Renaissance vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: KIPP 1-1; Ascension Catholic 2-0
LAST WEEK: KIPP lost to St. Michael 33-10; Ascension Catholic beat Sophie B. Wright 68-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KIPP: RB Daniel Washington, RB Zhi Thomas; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB/FS Jamar Barber, RB/LB Jai Williams, QB/WR/DB/PK Rodney Blanchard.
NOTEWORTHY: KIPP plays a BR opponent for the second straight week … Williams has 285 rushing yards and 5 TDs for an ACHS team that has scored 60 or more points in its first two games.
St. Michael at Dunham
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Siegen Lane
RECORDS: St. Michael 2-0; Dunham 2-0
LAST WEEK: St. Michael beat KIPP Renaissance 33-10; Dunham beat Baker 50-26
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: DT CJ Casma, OT Chandler Courreges, RB/DB Jaren Reimonenq; DUNHAM: RB Treylan Mouton, DB/RB/KR Derek Singley Jr., WR/DB Devin Taylor.
NOTEWORTHY: Mouton leads Dunham with 224 rushing yards, while QB Reed Godbery has 435 passing yards … Dunham coach Neil Weiner and St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez were both on the Redemptorist coaching staff more than a decade ago.
White Castle at Glen Oaks
7 p.m. at GOHS
RECORDS: White Castle 0-2; Glen Oaks 0-2
LAST WEEK: WCHS lost to Donaldsonville 26-8; Glen Oaks lost to Tara 36-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: RB/LB Marcus Williams, WR/DB Javier Batiste, DE Marquel Carter; GLEN OAKS: RB Daniel Washington, RB Zhi Thomas.
NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game between a Class 3A team in GOHS and 1A WCHS … White Castle plays a 3A foe for the third straight week … It is Glen Oaks’ first home game of the season.