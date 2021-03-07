The period of adjustment for a first-year head basketball coach depends on many factors. Returning talent and plans to change the style of play are just two of them.
Throw in a pandemic and some intense personal losses and the outlook could be bleak. It can also be a time of triumph … something Stefson Arnold of Family Christian and White Castle’s Dawan Carter look to illustrate this week.
The two first-year head coaches have their teams in the LHSAA’s Boys Basketball tournament that begins Monday with semifinal games in Lake Charles and Lafayette.
“When I came in, I knew we had a great group of kids,” FCA’s Arnold said. “But with no starter over 6-foot, I was going to put in a new system. Little did I know, it was perfect for them and they all bought in.”
Arnold’s second-seeded Flames (26-13) face No. 3 Episcopal School of Acadiana (18-11) at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Carter’s third-seeded Bulldogs (21-9) take on No. 7 Northwood-Lena (16-9) in a Class 1A semifinal set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday also in Lake Charles.
“We have five seniors, but none of them were part of the program the last time we made it here,” Carter said. “I coached them in a middle school, so I knew the potential was there. But I won’t lie, this year has been tough. We all stayed together and they have lifted me up.”
This is one common bond. Both were previously assistant coaches at their schools. Arnold, a New Orleans native and former John Curtis player, was an assistant at FCA for three years. Carter, a former WCHS player, spent 12 seasons as an assistant, first to his great uncle Ronald Johnson and then to Troy Green.
Personal loss has impacted both coaches intensely. Monday is the one-year anniversary of the death of Arnold’s son, Stefson Jr., a Loyola student, who died suddenly.
Carter battled COVID-19 himself. The non-COVID deaths of multiple relatives, including his beloved grandmother and mother-in-law, really hit home.
Both found refuge in coaching. White Castle is back in the tourney for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2016-17. FCA makes its first tourney appearance since 2011.
“We did not back away from any challenges and COVID actually helped us play top teams because of games that were canceled,” Arnold said. “We got to play teams like Scotlandville and St. Thomas More. I believe those experiences will help us.”
For Carter and WCHS, its about tradition. The Bulldogs make their 22nd tourney appearance and have six 1A titles.
“We have a system for offense and defense that is part of who we are,” Carter said. “These guys are excited about this opportunity.”