DONALDSONVILLE — Jamar Barbar rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Jai Williams added a 37-yard punt return for a score as Ascension Catholic cruised to a 54-0 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Ascension Catholic scored all of its points in the first half and held the Jaguars to just four first downs on the night.
John Mire completed 5 of 9 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He started the scoring with a 23-yard throw to Eric Simon, then later found Trey Medine for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Medine also returned an interception 40 yards for a score.
Ascension Catholic visits Covenant Christian in Houma next week.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 36, SLAUGHTER CHARTER 32: Collin rushed for 242 yards and a touchdown and Aiden Vosburg rushed for two more scores, and the Hornets held off Slaughter Charter for a victory.
Vosburg threw two first-quarter touchdown passes as Catholic-PC took a 13-0 lead. The Hornets were ahead 28-20 at the break and pulled ahead 36-20 in the third quarter on a Vosburg sneak.
Slaughter Charter scored twice in the fourth quarter but failed on both 2-point conversion attempts.
Catholic-PC will host Sacred Heart of Ville Platte next week. Slaughter Charter will visit Westminster Academy.