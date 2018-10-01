Facing match point against one of the top teams in Division I, St. Amant rallied for three straight points on Dutchtown’s home court.
The late flurry, like so much of the Gators’ night, fell shy of a comeback, but it was indicative of their entire visit to their district rival.
Dutchtown may have won in straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-23) but nothing came easy.
It took several Griffins' rallies to gain an edge Monday night, and they never led by more than five points. And that extended lead was because of a brief burst at the end of the second set.
But at the end of the day, a win against the Gators is good to have any way the Griffins could get it.
“We were able to get some kills whenever the setter wasn’t setting because they’d knock us out of system that way,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “We just kind of made a couple more points than they did. It was really close.”
St. Amant (11-10, 2-1 district) came out in the first set with a strong start, building a 13-10 lead, its largest of the night.
Junior middle blocker Zoe Wooten then led the Griffins (19-2, 2-0) on a 7-0 run for a lead they held until the end of the set.
After taking its first lead in the first set, Dutchtown never trailed again by more than three points for the rest of the match.
St. Amant made a late push in the third set when the two teams traded leads eight times before Dutchtown finally pushed ahead to clinch the win.
Wooten paced the Griffins with 14 of the team’s 36 kills.
“This is a long-time competition for us, so we were always going to be a little high strung throughout the game,” Wooten said. “But our skill and the fact we’re willing to work together as a team really pulled us through all three sets.”
Not going so far as to say St. Amant beat themselves, coach Allison Leake said the match likely would not have ended in straight sets if it weren’t for the 23 attack errors and six service errors committed by the Gators.
St. Amant sophomore Gracie Duplechein had a team-high eight kills and 13 assists. She also provided six digs and a pair of block assists.
“The scores were close, and we had lots of unforced errors,” Leake said. “As long as we’re working harder at practice to fix some of those thing, I think we’ll be a different team by the end of October.”