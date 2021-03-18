BRUSLY — Collier Barham hit two home runs and had three of University High's 16 hits as the Cubs rallied from behind to beat Lakeshore 14-7 on the first day of the Toot Granier tournament on Thursday.
Barham hit a solo home run over the center field fence in the second inning and then capped a five-run seventh inning with a three-run blast to left field to put the game away.
“It felt pretty good, their pitchers left two up and I got it done,” Barham said. “It was a good time. We played great, we never game up. We were very confident when we were down 5-2.”
John William Landry and Ethan Butler each had three hits and an RBI, and Cullen Clebert had two hits and two RBIs. U-High (7-6) also took advantage of four Lakeshore errors, two in a critical fourth inning when the windy conditions contributed to the Titans' inability to field three infield popups.
“It (the wind) came into play on some pop ups that worked in our favor, a couple balls we hit probably got a lift from it,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “I’m proud of our kids for playing in the conditions and never giving up. We went down 5-2 early and kept responding. That’s the key to the game. (Pitcher) Mikey Smith did a great job in the middle innings, put up some zeroes.”
For the Titans, Dominick Letort had two hits and three RBI and Blake McCarthy had three hits and scored two runs for Lakeshore (6-8). Devin Weilbaecher hit a two-run homer off Smith to close the gap to 9-7 in the sixth inning. But with the tying runs on base, Bret Persica came in to get Morgan Sauber on a pop up and retired the side in order in the final inning to get the save.
Letort hit a two-run double in the second inning and had one of three RBI-hits in the third to put the Titans up early. But two errors each in the third and fourth helped U-High take the lead with three runs in each inning.
“It’s disappointing because we played much better than that,” Lakeshore coach Rowland Skinner said. “U-High put a lot of pressure on us and they capitalized on our mistakes. Unfortunately we weren’t able to make routine plays today. The wind was a factor but both teams had to play in it.”