GONZALES — Baton Rouge area No. 1 seeds Brad Mahoney of East Ascension, Nawab Singh of Live Oak and Ashton Freeman of Zachary advanced into the semifinals at the 48th Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Lamar Dixon Center.
Mahoney extended his unbeaten record to 43-0 in the 170-pound class with three victories, only one of which reached the second period. He stopped Luke Ohler of Brother Martin in the quarterfinals and advances to meet Baton Rouge Magnet’s Kade Moran in the semifinals.
Singh, who has a 35-2 record in the 195-pound class, had a first-round bye and later pinned Brother Martin’s Aidan Mouillet 50 seconds into the second period of his quarterfinal match. He will face Eric Levert of Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals.
Freeman beat Brother Martin’s Adam Bourgeois in his quarterfinal to improve to 10-0, putting him in a semifinal match against Jesuit's Spencer Lanosga.
St. Paul’s held the team lead through the quarterfinals with 138 points, followed by Brother Martin and Teurlings Catholic tied at 124½ and Holy Cross next with 115. East Ascension had the highest total among Baton Rouge area teams with 104 for sixth.
St. Paul’s two No. 1 seeds advanced to the semifinals and improved to 15-0, but with differing degrees of difficult. Grant Nastasi edged out Nick Digeralomo, 5-3, in their quarterfinal in the 140-pound class and Nastasi will meet North DeSoto’s. Hunter Addison. Peyton Ward had three pins to moved to the semifinals against Hayden Wood of Parkway.
Holy Cross advanced all three of its No. 1 seeds. Charles Sauerwin III had three pins and improved to 29-1. In his quarterfinal, he scored the fall with 14 seconds remaining.
Holy Cross twin brothers Evan (30-0) and Jacob Frost (24-0), both two-time reigning state champions, continued their winning ways in the 132- and 138-pound classes. Jacob won despite having to wear a mask to protect a broken nose suffered two weeks ago in the Deep South Dual Meet.
The finals begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will be live streamed by Bruin Broadcast Network at bbn.live
Mahoney used a family favorite move, the cradle, to defeat Ohler after a scoreless first period. It’s a moves his brother Trent used as a three-time state champion.
“I wrestled (Ohler) a year ago, and we were back and forth and ended up pinning him,” Mahoney said. “When you wrestle lengthy guys like that, you don’t want to force anything. I thought I had the takedown at the edge in first period, so I kept feeling him out. He picked bottom for the second period, so I just did the Mahoney Cradle. They said watch out for his cradle. I’ve been very successful with it.”
Mahoney improved to 204-55 overall and has 38 pins this season.
“Brad is really good on his feet,” said Mahoney’s father and coach, Patrick. “But I told Brad he was getting in bad position. He’s long and strong, don’t force anything. We were happy with a 0-0 first period. He wants to break his brother’s national record for pins, and they’re both really good with that cradle.”
Singh pinned Marcus Vazquez in 1:40 before beating Mouillet, whom he’d never wrestled before.
“He took me down in the first period; he’s a strong kid,” Singh said of Mouillet. “Every single time I was about to score, I think his shoulder was injured, he’d have to let go. I picked neutral in the second round and then just took him down and pinned him. I felt good, I was aggressive. He was a tough kid and a fun match.”
“I wasn’t looking at seeding. I just want to win the tournament. Everyone in my weight class is good. I’m going out there to wrestle aggressive.