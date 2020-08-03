Masks are worn during all drills. Water breaks are done with social distancing in the bleachers.
This new normal in the coronavirus pandemic era feels anything but normal. And with the LHSAA volleyball season scheduled to begin in approximately three weeks, plenty of questions remain.
“There is uncertainty, because we don’t know what the season will look like or when it will start,” Central coach Michele Lebouef said. “There are a lot of rumors going around about what we may or may not be able to do.
“Getting used to playing with a mask on has been the hardest part. Some of our girls are trying different kinds of masks to see what works for them. It is so different.”
Lebouef and other coaches hope major questions are resolved when Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association president Tara Campo of Assumption High meets with LHSAA officials this week. Until then, schools will follow their own routines.
“Right now, we don’t know what to expect,” University High coach Bonita Johnson said. “When we finished summer practice last week, we decided to give them this week off to rest and adjust to school.
“We may know more after the governor speaks (Tuesday), because that may help determine what the LHSAA decides.”
Key questions the coaches seek answers to include:
• Will the season start late?
• Will there be restrictions on travel to other areas during the regular season?
• If the season starts late, what would the playoffs look like?
• Will fans be allowed to attend games?
What volleyball teams are doing now is similar. However, preseason workouts are not a one-size-fits-all workout situation. Guidelines set by individual schools and school districts impose different limitations.
For example, University High did virtual conditioning workouts via Zoom throughout June. The Cubs then focused on drills while social-distancing on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July.
A common thread is that players were required to bring their own water. They place their water and backpacks on the bleachers at least 6 feet apart. Like U-High, Central’s practices center around drills with extra care taken to put space between players as they wait their turn to do drills. Ascension Parish allows its teams to do light intrasquad scrimmages.
“We had to remind them to stay away from each at first,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “They are kids and they are so used to being around each other. They are around each other when they are not at school and we know this.
“I waited to do our tryouts until last week. We did a lot of drills to start, but I wanted to be able to see them do a little more and show me how much they know about the game.”
Travel is a key concern on multiple fronts. Leboeuf said Central likely won’t travel by bus because of COVID-19 restrictions. Whether schools will be allowed to travel outside the Baton Rouge area has been questioned too, since many schools travel to tournaments and nondistrict games in New Orleans and Lafayette.
Parents ask regularly whether fans will be allowed at games. The bigger question may ultimately be how to pay for officials, since many schools rely on gate receipts to cover those costs.
“All I want is for us to have a season — something for our seniors — even if it is just a few games,” Leake said. “I’ve already told our school to be ready. That first home game might be senior night, the pink game and shirt-off-your-back night all in one. I want them to get in as much as possible.”