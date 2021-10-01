Woodlawn won the battle of yardage and time of possession, but Zachary’s big-play ability was just enough to keep the second-ranked Broncos unbeaten.
Boosted by two second-half Connor Wisham touchdowns, Zachary held off Woodlawn for a 35-28 win in a clash of non-district Class 5A teams at Zachary.
Kameron Senegal’s 46-yard first-half punt return set up a quick Zachary touchdown as the Broncos took a 21-7 halftime lead. Woodlawn, which didn’t punt in the second half, got three short Rickie Collins touchdown runs in the second half, but could only get within seven points in the second half.
Woodlawn possessed the ball for more than 28 minutes and outgained Zachary 420 yards to 309.
After a 1-yard Collins run cut Zachary’s lead to 21-14 early in the third quarter, Wisham returned the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. His 48-yard touchdown run put Zachary on top 35-14 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
How it was won
Collins, who completed 22 of 33 passes for 283 yards, led Woodlawn back in the fourth quarter. He led the Panthers on scoring drives of 67 and 69 yards finishing off both drives with short touchdown runs.
Woodlawn tried an onside kick following its last touchdown, but Zachary’s Jordan Williams recovered. The Broncos converted a fourth-and-4 with a fake punt, and went on to run out the clock.
Player of the game
Zachrary running back Connor Wisham — In addition to his kickoff return, Wisham rushed 14 times for 108 yards. Both of his long touchdowns came at key moments as Zachary never let Woodlawn pull even.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton:
"We had several opportunities to put the game away and didn’t do it. Great teams put games away and we’re not great right now. Despite the rankings and everybody telling us we are, we’re not. I certainly hope we learned that tonight."
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall:
"We came out in the second half and we kept fighting. I challenged the guys at halftime to keep playing. They did but unfortunately we gave up two big plays. Every time we got momentum they had Wisham. He’s just a big-play guy."
Notable
Senegal led Zachary with six catches for 101 yards including a 53-yarder for a touchdown in the first half. The TD was one of two for Broncos quarterback Eli Holstein, who was 12-for-22 for 148 yards.
Clayton Adams and Jaylon Henry each caught seven passes for Woodlawn. Adams receptions were good for 84 yards, while Henry’s total was 69.
Zachary and Woodlawn were dead even for total yards in the first half, each with 166. The breakdown between rushing and passing was also identical as each team finished the half with 54 yards rushing and 112 passing. Zachary picked up eight first downs while Woodlawn had nine.