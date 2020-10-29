There is no textbook definition that explains what a key district football game is.
Two games involving teams from decidedly different classifications — Scotlandville at Central and The Dunham School at Episcopal — could provide effective illustrations Friday night.
“This is a just a great game to play in and to coach in, year in and year out,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “All the coaches know each other and so do the kids. Both teams are focused and put everything they have into it.”
Seventh-ranked Episcopal (4-0, 1-0) enters its District 8-2A game with the Tigers (1-2, 0-0) looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the series.
Meanwhile, ninth-ranked Scotlandville (4-0, 1-0) meets Central (4-0, 1-0) for a battle of District 4-5A unbeatens that figures to be a measuring stick for both teams. The games highlight a busy Week 5 Friday schedule of 7 p.m. games in the Baton Rouge area.
“Central is a team that gets after you and plays hard,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said, “Their quarterback is a very good dual-threat guy.
“Games like this come with emotion. I think turnovers, special teams and turnovers that happen in crucial situations will decide it. Special teams will be a factor too.”
Scotlandville sophomore quarterback C’Zavian Teasett has 736 yards and 10 touchdowns to date. But Central’s first-year starter Jonathan Swift played running back last year. He has 507 passing yards and 215 rushing yards with 8 total TDs.
Running backs Marlon Gunn Jr. and Chance Williams of Scotlandville, along with Central’s Pierce Patterson could also be a factor.
“The thing we cannot do is run up and down the field with them,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “Our defense has been good. But we also have to move the ball, hold onto it and score when we get the chance. Other things — turnovers and special teams are defference makers too.”
Dunham faces a role reversal. In recent years, the Tigers have had LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and more recently running back Kalante Wilson, who suffered a season-ending injury three weeks ago.
With running back Ryan Armwood (567 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and quarterback Dylan Mehrotra, a UAB commitment, the offensive situation has flipped. Quarterback Hayden Hand leads Dunham.
“Episcopal still has that basic Wing-T set, but with this team they can do so many other things with it,” Weiner said. “This is their best offensive team in the years I have coached against them. In this game, the team with the best overall player has usually had an advantage.
“We always look forward to this game too. They like challenges and I expect them to be ready.”