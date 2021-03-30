Istrouma High School running back Le’Veon Moss has achieved a first for his school, while Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein sits atop a notable recruiting list released Tuesday.
Moss accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American game. He is the first Istrouma player invited to a national all-star game. It will be the first Under Armour game since 2020, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Holstein is rated the top dual-threat quarterback the rivals100 for the class of 2023. Holstein led Zachary to the Class 5A quarterfinals last fall.
A two-time Class 4A all-state selection, Moss is rated No. 5 in Louisiana’s class of 2022 and sixth nationally at his position.
LHSAA meeting
The LHSAA executive committee will hold its annual spring meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
Appeals of rulings issued to schools and staff reports are among the agenda items. Discussions about future events, including possible plans to hold the annual LHSAA convention during the summer also are expected. Pandemic concerns and restrictions prevented the convention from taking place in January.
Who, us?
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders got an unexpected response to a memo he sent to member schools reminding them that the host school is required to provide security or staff members to walk game officials to their vehicles after games.
Sanders said a baseball umpire was recently confronted in a parking lot by a fan when there was no escort/staff in sight. The incident did not turn into a physical altercation, Sanders said.
“We did not name the school. And about four or five other schools self-reported similar incidents to us,” Sanders said. “I’m not sure whether they thought it was them I was talking about. This was a reminder for all schools as we continue this spring.”
On track this week
The Dutchtown Invitational set for Wednesday at Dutchtown and the Melvin Stringer Relays at Scotlandville on Thursday provide some pre-spring break competition.
Field events begin at 3:30 p.m. and running events follow at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dutchown. At Scotlandville, field events start at 3 p.m., followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.