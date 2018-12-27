Top-seeded Scotlandville remained undefeated with a 84-53 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 McKinley in the last quarterfinal at the EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
Fourth-seeded Glen Oaks beat No. 5 Lee High by a surprising 78-56 margin in the first quarterfinal to set the stage for the the Panthers and Hornets to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the last semifinal game at Lee.
In between, second-seeded Broadmoor and No. 3 Belaire battled opponents and the rust from a nine-day holiday layoff. Broadmoor won, notching a 56-51 victory over 10th-seeded Baker. Belaire lost 57-52 to sixth-seeded Zachary.
“We struggled … we played like a team that hadn’t played in nine days,” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said. “Baker played extremely hard. We did not play hard the whole time and took plays off. We did a better job in the second half.”
The victory puts Broadmoor (13-5) in the EBR semifinals for the second straight year. The Bucs meet Zachary (11-7) which outlasted Belaire (13-4) in a four-quarter battle of wills. Broadmoor plays Zachary in the first semifinal set first semifinal at 6 p.m. Consolation games begin at 1:30 p.m.
“The kids like these close ballgames, and I definitely don’t,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “I like getting the win, but I know we have to keep putting it together. We have to play better tomorrow than we did today.”
ZACHARY 57, BELAIRE 52: The teams traded the lead throughout the first half. Belaire led 26-25 at halftime.
Zachary made its first big move in the third quarter. Chaun Moore, who finished with a team-high 19 points hit two 3-pointers to open the period, and Dylan Jackson also added a 3-pointer.
Daylus Bush and Isaiah Johnson, who scored a game-high 20 points, helped the Bengals tie it at 38. Chris Hilton scored on a layup with 15.9 seconds left to send the Broncos into the fourth quarter with a two-point lead. The Bengals took a 49-47 lead with 2:30 left. A 3-pointer by Jackson and a three-point play put ZHS in control.
“I think us being not playing a game for an entire week plus Christmas was a bit too much for us,” Belaire coach Marvin Dotson said. “I think we played hard, but it is not the way we’ve been playing the last nine or 10 ballgames. Zachary did the things they needed to do.”
BROADMOOR 56, BAKER 51: The Bucs led by two points, at 45-43, going into the fourth quarter of another back-and-forth game. Broadmoor leaned heavily on 6-foot-10 post player Derick Hamilton, who finished with a game-high 23 points, including two baskets that helped the No. 2 seed build a 56-48 lead with 1:12 remaining.
“We played a lot better in the second half,” Hamilton said. “We got through.”
SCOTLANDVILLE 84, MCKINLEY 53: The Hornets (17-0) raced out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Tai’Reon Joseph led the way with a game-high 32, and Carvell Teasett added 27. Teasett made 6 of his team’s 10 3-pointers.
“We’re still trying to get better every day and get to the point where we can play with anybody,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said.
Teasett scored 21 in the second half. Keveionta Spears led McKinley (9-10) with 20 points.
GLEN OAKS 78, LEE 56: GOHS (10-11) led by just four points at 42-38 at halftime. The six-man Panthers roster outscored the Patriots 36-18 in the second half by spreading the floor and extending their defense out to the 3-point line.
“We played better on the defensive end, and that made a difference in the second half,” guard James Weathers said. “We boxed out and did a better job on their 3-point shooters.”
Weathers scored a game-high 25 points, and Jaiden Honore added 20 for GOHS.