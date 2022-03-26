Fant-Ewing Arena, Monroe
Weights listed in order of squat, bench, dead lift and total.
Class 5A
Team scores: 1. West Monroe, 36. 2. St. Paul's, 34. 3. Covington, 22. 4. Natchitoches Central, 17. 5. Woodlawn, 14. 6. Denham Springs, 12. 7. Brother Martin, 11. 8. H.L. Bourgeois, 10. 9. Dutchtown, 9. 10. St. Amant, 9. 11. Parkway, 7. 12. Mandeville, 7. 13. Central, 7. 14. Fontainebleau, 7. 15. Pineville, 6. 16. Ouachita Parish, 5. 17. Baton Rouge High, 5. 18. Southside, 5. 19. Sam Houston, 4. 20. Slidell, 4. 21. Ruston, 4. 22. Catholic High, 3. 23. Holy Cross, 2. 24. Rummel, 1.
114: 1. Nicholas Calidonia, Covington, 350-240-360-950. 2. Hunter Wright, Ouachita Parish, 325-180-335-840. 3. Lawson Navarre, Denham Springs, 325-160-320-805.
123: 1. Chris Strong, Parkway, 505-265-325-1095. 2. Zach Montz, St. Paul's, 420-225-400-1045. 3. Mason Faulk, Sam Houston, 365-215-395-975.
132: 1. Zac Rameau, Brother Martin, 430-310-405-1145. 2. Nathan Lovemore, Natchitoches Central, 435-250-425-1110. 3. Landon Diepenbrock, Covington, 385-300-415-1100.
148: 1. Joshua Kellum, St. Paul's, 495-310-495-1300. 2. Tyree Williams, St. Amant, 490-220-525-1235. 3. Eli Williams, Pineville, 480-265-485-1230.
165: 1. Noah Norman, West Monroe, 510-345-570-1425. 2. Kobe Jenkins, Fontainebleau, 520-320-540-1380. 3. Garrett Juneau, St. Paul's, 480-315-480-1275.
181: 1. Jackson McDonald, West Monroe, 585-320-600-1505. 2. Brennon Naquin, H.L. Bourgeois, 545-335-585-1465. 3. Tamaj Hoffman, Slidell, 570-310-575-1455.
198: 1. Tyler Keller, Mandeville, 640-335-640-1615. 2. Amani Givens, Woodlawn, 550-340-595-1485. 3. Doug Ricalde, St. Paul's, 580-380-525-1485.
220: 1. Chase Lawton, Covington, 630-430-640-170. 2. Eli Latiolas, Baton Rouge High, 650-385-550-1585. 3. Cullen Neill, Brother Martin, Brother Martin, 575-335-585-1495.
242: 1. Chandler Loescher, St. Paul's, 600-550-585-1735. 2. Mase Many, West Monroe, 675-410-540-1625. 3. James Jackson, Natchitoches Central, 635-400-515-1550.
275: 1. Kaiden Lang, Central, 710-400-590-1700. 2. Hunter Whitlock, West Monroe, 675-395-475-1545. 3. Jack Guuidry, Denham Springs, 555-380-570-1505.
SHW: Dillan Young, Natchitoches Central, 705-360-570-1635. 2. Trent Gilbert, Southside, 660-380-550-1590. 3. Mike Jones, Dutchtown, 660-360-525-1545.
Class 4A
Team scores: 1. Bolton, 44. 2. St. Michael, 30. 3. South Terrebonne, 23. 4. Liberty, 22. 5. Salmen, 19. 6. North Vermilion, 17. 7. Leesville, 15. 8. Tioga, 14. 9. Carencro, 9. 10. North DeSoto, 9. 11. Assumption, 8. 12. Breaux Bridge, 7. 13. Franklinton, 7. 14. Vandebilt Catholic, 7. 15. Pearl River, 5. 16. Plaquemine, 3. 17. Northwood, 2. 18. Beau Chene, 1.
114: 1. Peter Gabriel, Bolton, 275-185-320-780. 2. Sammy Tramonte, St. Michael, 255-170-305-730. 3. Jayden Kees, Liberty, 230-205-295-730.
123: 1. Kamare Narcisse, Breaux Bridge, 350-170-375-895. 2. Philip Huth, Pearl River, 295-155-375-825. 3. Franklin Epps, St. Michael, 300-170-325-795.
132: 1. La'Tavion Bullitts, Bolton, 390-185-410-985. 2. Zaiah Hebert, North Vermilion, 355-185-385-925. 3. Tyler Wiggins, Assumption, 345-180-330-855.
148: 1. Demond Celestine, Bolton, 435-245-440-1120. 2. Korin Dubois, North Vermilion, 410-235-420-1065. 3. Waylon Frantom, Tioga, 385-230-415-1030.
165: 1. Cody Pellegrin, South Terrebonne, 495-285-480-1260. 2. Peter Nyguen, St. Michael, 450-280-465-1195. 3. Nathaniel Francis, Bolton, 430-260-485-1175.
181: 1. Brayden Haydel, Vandebilt Catholic, 505-305-515-1325. 2. Rone Hebert, North Vermilion, 485-295-500-1280. 3. Caleb Johnson, Salmen, 520-285-450-1255.
198: 1. Shelton Jenkins, Franklinton, 515-435-550-1500. 2. Omarion Lewis, Bolton, 510-290-495-1295. 3. Bennett Blank, St. Michael, 445-305-505-1255.
220: 1. Devin Wilson, Liberty, 480-275-560-1315. 2. Ja'Mikal Walker, Salmen, 500-275-515-1290. 3. Desmond Carter, Bolton, 470-275-540-1285.
242: 1. Seth Haug, Leesville, 500-285-530-1315. 2. Burt Bullitts, Bolton, 560-260-490-1310. 3. Terry Phillips, South Terrebonne, 450-310-500-1260.
275: 1. Ledamion Dixon, St. Michael, 585-385-565-1535. 2. Keevon George, Carencro, 565-375-535-1475. 3. Gus Soto, Tioga, 540-330-465-1335.
SHW: Dwayne Coleman, Salmen, 635-340-600-1575. 2. Leeanthony Miller, Tioga, 600-310-555-1465. 3. Samuel Truitt, South Terrebonne, 555-325-535-1415.