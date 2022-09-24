The LHSAA won’t make a rush to judgment on potential sanctions for the Northside and McKinley football teams after a large fight that ended their Friday night game, LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said.
Sanders, who coordinates officials for the LHSAA, said it is “a little premature” to say whether both teams will have to forfeit their Week 5 games because of the fight, which started with 11:15 left in the first half of the nondistict game at McKinley.
“I have not even seen the schools’ reports in terms of what happened yet. The video I have seen so far really does not show the full perspective of the field area,” Sanders said. “You can certainly see that it was quite chaotic and unfortunate.
“We will get statements from everyone involved, try to figure out what happened and then take the appropriate action. The officials have submitted all their reports this (Saturday) morning except for one. The schools may submit everything this weekend … it is on their timeline. Then we look at it, and ultimately our office makes the determination.”
Sanders said both coaching staffs, security and administrators on site worked well together “to address what happened and make decisions about what to do there at the field last night.”
Northside coach John Simmons said he was told by the referee that the game could not go on because the fight got so big.
“It’s disappointing because we want to play,” Simmons said. “No one came there to fight. We went there to play football.”
Simmons said a tackle by one of his players on the McKinley sideline drew a flag, leading to a confrontation.
“It all started from a tackle,” Simmons said. “We tackled a player on their sideline, and it was a bang-bang play ... so it was a lot of them and a little bit of us.”
Speaking on behalf of McKinley, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools spokesperson Laura Harrison said, "Our position at this point is to make no comment until the LHSAA makes its decision.”
McKinley and Northside have 48 hours, starting Monday, to submit reports if they choose to do so under LHSAA rules, Sanders said.
“Once there are written reports submitted — and there will probably be more video reviewed, too — it will come down to disqualifications and the classifications of the different disqualifications,” Sanders said. “If there are different classifications, such as fighting and coming off the bench — which sounds like what is being alleged here — that carries additional consequences beyond the game that was terminated.”