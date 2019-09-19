The early season for The Dunham School and Parkview Baptist has been characterized by blowout wins and blowout losses.
Dunham defeated Woodlawn and Thrive Academy by a combined score of 93-8. Parkview lost to Catholic High 62-7 in its season opener and beat Slaughter Community Charter 51-0.
neither team is expecting a blowout when they meet in nondistrict action at Parkview Friday night.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner isn’t buying into the narrative that the Eagles are facing a down year with a new coaching staff in place.
He’s certain first-year Parkview coach Stefan LeFors will have the Eagles of 7-3A prepared.
“Some people assume there’s going to be a drop-off because of the coaching change, but that’s not going to happen,” Weiner said. “Coach LeFors is doing a great job of implementing his system. They have some quality returning starters and they’ve picked up some good players. We have tons of respect for their program and we’re expecting a big challenge.”
Several players Weiner referred came to PBS after The Church Academy closed. The list includes leading rusher C.J. Golden, who has 25 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
LeFors said returning junior quarterback Roman Mula has returned from an illness, played sparingly last week but is set to go now. He is expected to split time with sophomore Kade Pearl, who is 15-of-36 with 122 yards, two TDs.
On defense the Eagles look to team captains: senior middle linebackers Harrison Warren and Jacob Gilbert, and defensive tackle DeSanto Rollins, who is an Ole Miss commitment.
“We’re still in the learning phase, but our goal is to get better each week and be playing our best ball the more we go along through the season,” LeFors said.
Weiner said Dunham also will play two quarterbacks. Seniors Stephen Still and Anthony Stafford have rotated on offensive series for Dunham 7-2A, regardless of the outcome of their performance.
“We alternate every series no matter what happens. We feel it takes the pressure off because they know we’re not just going to yank them out of the game if they make a mistake,” Weiner said. “They’ve both earned the right to play, plus it’s been working fine so far.” Weiner describes Still as “a great team leader who plays with passion and excitement.” Stafford is a transfer student from Indiana who has learned quickly.
Sophomore Kalante Wilson and senior Nic Suire are at running back and also play linebacker. Wilson poses a dual threat out of the backfield with two touchdown catches on the season.
Defensively, for Dunham, 6-foot-5 senior Rhett Guidry starts at both tight end and defensive end. Senior Cobin Leindecker, son of defensive coordinator Randy Leindecker, has started since his eighth-grade year and returned an interception for a touchdown last week. Three-year starting cornerback Cruz Bridges also brings strength to an attacking defense.
Other games
East Feliciana (2-0) will go on the road to visit Kentwood (1-1) and faces its second top 10 2A opponent in consecutive weeks.
Former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels leads Capitol Lions (2-0) against Amite (1-1) at Memorial Stadium in 2A nondistrict action. The second-year coach also played at Amite. Capitol beat rival McKinley last week.
Wossman of Monroe visits Baker in a 3A matchup . Coach Eric Randall and the Buffaloes has several running backs, including Desmond Windon, a 1,000-yard rusher last season.