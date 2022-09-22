The Dunham Tigers stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with 1:19 remaining in the game to preserve a 20-19 victory over the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs Thursday night at Dunham Stadium.
Ascension Catholic pulled to within a point on a 3-yard run by quarterback Bryce Leonard. The touchdown was set up by a bad snap on a Dunham punt that gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Dunham 15.
How it was won
Coach Chris Sanders made the decision to go for two and the lead, but Dunham stopped Landon Szdubinski’s run up the middle on a “Statue of Liberty” play.
“We were running out of gas,” Sanders said, explaining the decision to go for two. “We had a play for the situation. We actually didn’t execute it real well. We gave it to our toughest kid. Dunham just made one more play”
Dunham (3-1) recovered the ensuing onside kick and secured victory.
The Tigers held the Bulldogs to just 21 yards rushing for the game and sacked Leonard five times.
Dunham took a 20-7 lead on the first drive of the second half when Colin Boldt scored from 5 yards out. Ascension Catholic answered when Bryce Leonard found his twin Brooks Leonard for a spectacular 22-yard touchdown catch in the back of the endzone to cut the deficit to 7.
Ascension Catholic (3-1) started fast. They took a 7-0 in the first quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Leonard to Calvin Delone, but Dunham scored twice in the second quarter to lead 14-7 at halftime.
Following the Bulldog touchdown, the Tigers drove 81 yards in 11 plays and tied the game with a 2-yard touchdown run by Mason Wild.
Dunham defensive back Bronson Bonneval intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the following Ascension Catholic drive and the Tiger offense quickly turned the turnover into points.
On first down from the Dunham 36, Jackson House lofted a high pass down the left side of the field for Jac Comeaux, who won the jump ball with the defender, made the catch, then ran alone to the end zone for a 64-yard score that gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Player of the game
Dunham quarterback Jackson House. House rushed for 147 yards and converted two key third downs in the fourth quarter. He also passed for 131 yards and a touchdown.
They said it
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “Special teams can create big plays, good or bad. We were on the wrong end of one. Credit Ascension Catholic for taking advantage of it. And I loved the play that they called (on the 2-point conversion)— the Statue of Liberty, Boise State action. Luckily we had a couple of guys who stayed at home and did a physical job on the tackle”
Notable
- Dunham linebacker Sione Albert had two first-half interceptions.