The number of adjectives Danielle Scott uses to describe USA Volleyball’s 3-0 indoor Olympic gold medal victory over Brazil early Sunday morning continues to evolve.
“Overjoyed … elated … ecstatic … it was just amazing to watch,” said Scott, a five-time Olympian, who watched the final from her Baton Rouge home. “What we did as a team was incredible. I am so proud of these ladies. We overcame a lot … two ankle sprains and we got swept by the Russians early in the tournament.
"We were so dominant in every phase of the game. The way these women came together and played for each other is what I think sets them apart. And I believe this is something we can build on.”
The U.S. victory by scores of 25-21, 25-20 in Tokyo was a long time coming. It is the first gold medal for the U.S. since indoor volleyball became an Olympic sport in 1964.
Scott, a former Woodlawn High and Long Beach State star, played 19 years for USA Volleyball, including the Olympics in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. She was part of two silver medal teams and is one of four players, male or female, to ever play in five Olympics.
As she recounted the gold medal contest, Scott gushed about the fact the U.S. team swept the major individual Olympic awards too, something she called another incredible accomplishment.
“The defense was outstanding,” Scott said. “With a defense that good, the setter can pretty much pick what she wants to do in terms of how much she wants to get the middles involved or go outside. We took advantage of that.
“Winning the first set was huge. Then as I watched us pull away in the second set, I could see it on the faces of the players from Brazil. I think they started to realize they were not going to be able to win this one.”
Scott, a middle blocker, was part of two U.S. teams that lost to Brazil in 2008 and 2012. There are multiple reasons why Scott feels a close kinship with the gold medal team.
Team captain Jade Larson, who put down the final kill, and Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson, are among the current players who were part of the 2012 team. Scott praised Gunderson, also a middle blocker, who returned to USA Volleyball after giving birth to her son in 2019. Scott gave birth to her daughter prior to the 2012 games.
“When you a part of USA Volleyball over a period of years, you get to be on teams with so many women,” Scott said. “You have that bond that goes beyond the years and teams. So many of us sent the team well wishes last night, which proves that point.”
As she prepares to begin her first season as the nonfaculty assistant coach at University High this week, Scott is eager to talk to local players about the USA Volleyball gold medal and what it could mean for their generation and beyond.
“I believe this is the beginning,” Scott said. “We (USA Volleyball) could dominate like Cuba did at one time or like Brazil more recently. Look at what the (U.S.) women’s basketball team has done and (track star) Allyson Felix. It’s a great time of empowerment for women.”