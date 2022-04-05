Presentations and policy changes they could bring are scheduled to be at the heart of the two-day LHSAA executive committee meeting that begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office.
The Wednesday agenda includes traditional items for the 30-member committee — three appeals of rulings, membership status reviews for two schools and votes on nine schools eligible for membership in 2022-23.
A Wednesday presentation by NIL expert Randy Eccker is designed to be a means to an end, according to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, who wants the committee to mandate an NIL education program for schools.
“He (Eccker) will be going into more detail tomorrow than he did last fall. Coaches, athletic directors and principals — all those individuals — need this program,” Bonine said. “We also need to educate athletes and families on how to operate within an NIL. There are tax implications.
“A large number of state associations are playing the wait-and-see game. But in Louisiana, with the caliber of athletes we have, we cannot wait.”
Why now? Bonine said he got a call this week about an I-20 billboard announcing an NIL for Parkway girls basketball star Mikaylah Williams with attorney Gordon McKernan, who has NILs with multiple LSU athletes.
The LHSAA has also received inquiries from epidemiologists asking if they can pay LHSAA athletes to doing vaccine public service announcements. Bonine said the answer is yes.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s 9 a.m. agenda is designed to strike at the core of the LHSAA’s select/nonselect quandaries during Bonine’s executive director’s report.
“There are things out there that need to be said in front of this group and I am going to say them,” Bonine said. “For example, what would happen if there is a proposal to split in all sports? These things need to out brought up.”
A discussion on three possible definitions for the term “select school” is another talking point. Bonine hopes the group can agree on/develop a revised definition that the LHSAA membership could vote on in January.
The definition currently in the LHSAA glossary says, “Select shall mean private or public schools that have an established criteria that is used to determine the admission and/or retention of students.
“The and/or is the key part. I have had some schools calling us on that, saying it was never approved by membership. That was put together by our attorneys. Glossaries are not part of the handbook and don’t have to be approved. With that said, select is a big definition.”
Bonine said the definition comes into play for 2022-23 because it is the first year of a new classification plan.
Would select expand to include include schools with one or more magnet components? Another option would make all charter schools select.
“And it goes from there … what about school systems with open enrollment,” Bonine said. “What about RSD (recovery school district schools)? There is a lot to consider.”