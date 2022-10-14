BR.madisonuhigh.101522_014 MJ.JPG
Buy Now

Madison Prep running back Tony Lewis (2) looks to hit the corner on a run play against University High in the first quarter on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Gill Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Abbeville 49, Crowley 20

Albany 50, Ben Franklin 13

Ascension Catholic 48, East Iberville 0

Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0

Avoyelles 60, Holy Savior Menard 0

Baker 32, Northeast 8

Barbe 52, New Iberia 19

Basile 35, Oberlin 13

Beekman 32, Gueydan 8

Benton 56, Southwood 12

Bogalusa 40, Sumner 27

Bonnabel 29, East Jefferson 26

Booker T. Washington 51, Kenner Discovery 7

Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24

Brother Martin 14, Holy Cross 7

Bunkie 49, Buckeye 27

Catholic-BR 38, Central-BR 17

Catholic-New Iberia 30, Delcambre 0

C.E. Byrd 39, Parkway 14

Caldwell Parish 41, Marksville 12

Carroll 49, North Webster 7

Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7

Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6

Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28

Church Point 50, Northwest 8

Country Day 51, Willow School 7

Covenant Christian 30, Highland Baptist 20

Delhi 58, Block 0

Delhi Charter 64, Tensas 12

Delta Charter 44, Sicily Island 16

Denham Springs 27, St. Amant 21

Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6

Dutchtown 28, Live Oak 0

E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8

East Ascension 45, Walker 28

East Beauregard 22, Elton 6

East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10

Ehret 18, West Jefferson 14

Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20

Franklin Parish 23, Tioga 13

Franklinton 26, Pearl River 13

General Trass 42, Bastrop 24

Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15

Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36

Hammond 34, Covington 18

Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8

Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18

Independence 44, Springfield 14

Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12

Iowa 27, Westlake 0

Istrouma 12, Tara 6

Jena 45, Bolton 6

Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8

John Curtis 35, Acadiana 14

Karr 33, Jesuit 17

Kentwood 29, McDonogh #35 12

LaSalle 38, Montgomery 8

Lakeshore 35, Loranger 13

Landry 24, Higgins 0

Leesville 42, DeRidder 15

Logansport 52, Northwood-Lena 0

Loreauville 46, Franklin 20

Loyola Prep 47, D'Arbonne Woods 21

Lutcher 35, Hahnville 14

Madison Prep 40, University High 37

Magnolia Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12

Mangham 54, Madison 6

Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

Many 42, Winnfield 14

Notre Dame 41, Vinton 6

Natchitoches Central 30, Captain Shreve 17

North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25

North DeSoto 37, Evangel Christian Academy 14

Northlake Christian 35, Pope John Paul 7

Northwood-Shreveport 21, Minden 12

Oak Grove 57, Ferriday 22

Oakdale 64, Mamou 30

Opelousas 41, Livonia 13

Ouachita Parish 49, Alexandria 48

Parkview Baptist 58, Broadmoor 0

Pine 28, Amite 26

Plaquemine 60, Belaire 0

Port Allen 36, Glen Oaks 8

Prescott, Ark. 9, Homer 0

Rayne 59, LaGrange 36

Red River 40, Lakeview 6

Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0

Rosepine 62, Pickering 6

Ruston 62, Pineville 0

Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund 17

Salmen 28, Hannan 21

Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41

Shaw 38, Belle Chasse 14

Slaughter 50, Central Private 6

South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24

South Plaquemines 45, Fisher 6

Southside 28, Sulphur 7

St. Frederick 43, Lincoln Preparatory School 26

St. Helena 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

St. James 55, Patterson 13

St. Louis 23, Lake Charles College Prep 13

St. Martinville 35, St. Charles 25

St. Mary's 58, Peabody 6

St. Paul's 21, Northshore 0

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7

Tallulah 52, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 22

Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Varnado 36, Cohen 12

Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0

Vidalia 26, Rayville 6

Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22

Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14

West Feliciana 49, Brusly 14

West Monroe 43, West Ouachita 0

Woodlawn-BR 38, Liberty Magnet 7

Zachary 53, Scotlandville 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sarah T. Reed vs. Haynes Academy, ppd.

View comments