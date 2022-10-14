Abbeville 49, Crowley 20
Albany 50, Ben Franklin 13
Ascension Catholic 48, East Iberville 0
Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0
Avoyelles 60, Holy Savior Menard 0
Baker 32, Northeast 8
Barbe 52, New Iberia 19
Basile 35, Oberlin 13
Beekman 32, Gueydan 8
Benton 56, Southwood 12
Bogalusa 40, Sumner 27
Bonnabel 29, East Jefferson 26
Booker T. Washington 51, Kenner Discovery 7
Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24
Brother Martin 14, Holy Cross 7
Bunkie 49, Buckeye 27
Catholic-BR 38, Central-BR 17
Catholic-New Iberia 30, Delcambre 0
C.E. Byrd 39, Parkway 14
Caldwell Parish 41, Marksville 12
Carroll 49, North Webster 7
Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7
Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6
Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28
Church Point 50, Northwest 8
Country Day 51, Willow School 7
Covenant Christian 30, Highland Baptist 20
Delhi 58, Block 0
Delhi Charter 64, Tensas 12
Delta Charter 44, Sicily Island 16
Denham Springs 27, St. Amant 21
Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6
Dutchtown 28, Live Oak 0
E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8
East Ascension 45, Walker 28
East Beauregard 22, Elton 6
East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10
Ehret 18, West Jefferson 14
Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20
Franklin Parish 23, Tioga 13
Franklinton 26, Pearl River 13
General Trass 42, Bastrop 24
Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15
Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36
Hammond 34, Covington 18
Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8
Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18
Independence 44, Springfield 14
Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12
Iowa 27, Westlake 0
Istrouma 12, Tara 6
Jena 45, Bolton 6
Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8
John Curtis 35, Acadiana 14
Karr 33, Jesuit 17
Kentwood 29, McDonogh #35 12
LaSalle 38, Montgomery 8
Lakeshore 35, Loranger 13
Landry 24, Higgins 0
Leesville 42, DeRidder 15
Logansport 52, Northwood-Lena 0
Loreauville 46, Franklin 20
Loyola Prep 47, D'Arbonne Woods 21
Lutcher 35, Hahnville 14
Madison Prep 40, University High 37
Magnolia Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12
Mangham 54, Madison 6
Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12
Many 42, Winnfield 14
Notre Dame 41, Vinton 6
Natchitoches Central 30, Captain Shreve 17
North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25
North DeSoto 37, Evangel Christian Academy 14
Northlake Christian 35, Pope John Paul 7
Northwood-Shreveport 21, Minden 12
Oak Grove 57, Ferriday 22
Oakdale 64, Mamou 30
Opelousas 41, Livonia 13
Ouachita Parish 49, Alexandria 48
Parkview Baptist 58, Broadmoor 0
Pine 28, Amite 26
Plaquemine 60, Belaire 0
Port Allen 36, Glen Oaks 8
Prescott, Ark. 9, Homer 0
Rayne 59, LaGrange 36
Red River 40, Lakeview 6
Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0
Rosepine 62, Pickering 6
Ruston 62, Pineville 0
Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund 17
Salmen 28, Hannan 21
Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41
Shaw 38, Belle Chasse 14
Slaughter 50, Central Private 6
South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24
South Plaquemines 45, Fisher 6
Southside 28, Sulphur 7
St. Frederick 43, Lincoln Preparatory School 26
St. Helena 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
St. James 55, Patterson 13
St. Louis 23, Lake Charles College Prep 13
St. Martinville 35, St. Charles 25
St. Mary's 58, Peabody 6
St. Paul's 21, Northshore 0
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7
Tallulah 52, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 22
Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Varnado 36, Cohen 12
Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0
Vidalia 26, Rayville 6
Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22
Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14
West Feliciana 49, Brusly 14
West Monroe 43, West Ouachita 0
Woodlawn-BR 38, Liberty Magnet 7
Zachary 53, Scotlandville 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sarah T. Reed vs. Haynes Academy, ppd.