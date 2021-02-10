An LHSAA executive committee meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the LHSAA office. It is the first meeting of the year for the group and comes two weeks after the LHSAA’s annual convention was scheduled to be held.
COVID-19 concerns prompted LHSAA leadership to postpone the convention originally set for Jan. 28-29. It is expected that tentative plans to hold the convention for all member principals in April will be discussed.
A review of the LHSAA’s fall championship events and a look toward upcoming winter and spring championships also be among the reports/topics.
Games on
COVID-19 concerns have prompted a number of local teams to cancel games significantly ahead of the LHSAA’s basketball playoffs. For example, Liberty played its last boys/girls games Tuesday night.
Planned district tournaments for 7-4A and 8-2A boys teams are among those also canceled by COVID concerns. However, the 7-3A tourney is going on this week and it comes with a bit of the twist.
Madison Prep is not playing. Glen Oaks, West Feliciana and Brusly are playing each other in one round-robin group. Parkview Baptist, Baker and University are playing each other in second round-robin group.
Cajundome Classic
Scotlandville, Walker and Madison Prep are all set to be part of the four-game boys basketball Cajundome Classic Saturday at UL’s Cajundome.
Walker meets Calvary Baptist in the first game at noon. At 2 p.m., Scotlandville meets Southside. St. Thomas More plays Madison Prep at 6:30 p.m. The 8:30 p.m. game matches North Central vs. Opelousas.
Signees, etc.
Former Denham Springs kicker Cameron Beall signed with Millsaps over the weekend.
Dutchtown offensive lineman Reed Davis and linebacker Londun Graves (Huntingdon College), defensive back Jordan Jackson (Papago Junior College) and receiver Derrick Youngblood (Henderson State) all signed football scholarships during a ceremony held at the school Tuesday.
Brusly offensive lineman Bryson Walker signed with Louisiana College.
Istrouma offensive linemen Sedrick Jonson and Donavon Joseph are scheduled to sign with Lafayette-based Louisiana Community Christian College.
DSHS nominations needed
The Denham Springs High athletic hall of fame will be accepting nominations for its 2021 induction class from Feb. 1 through March 31.
Guidelines for nominations can be picked up at the school office or found at www.denhamspringshs.org.
Contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025 for additional information.