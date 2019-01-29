The Plaquemine High boys built a 22-point second-half lead, then survived spotty free-throw shooting down the stretch to hold off Lee High 67-62 in District 6-4A action Tuesday night.
The Green Devils (18-11, 4-0) led 41-19 early in the third quarter and 51-35 entering the fourth.
After watching Plaquemine make just 4 of 11 free throws, Lee (18-9, 1-3) closed to within 63-57 with 1:12 left to play.
Plaquemine made its last four free throws to clinch the win.
“I’m happy to come away with the win, but we weren’t smart enough at the end,” Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said. “We got away from what we wanted to do. They speeded us up, we couldn’t make free throws, and we stopped defending.”
Dontayvion Wicks was a force inside all game, and finished with 23 points for the Green Devils. Lee’s Jacob Wilson scored 13 in the fourth quarter and finished 16 points along with teammate David Weber.
The Plaquemine and Lee girls teams also squared off in a game that matched up two unbeaten teams in district play. Lee, which is rated first in the unofficial LHSAA Division I power rankings, pulled away in the second half to post a 73-50 win.
Lee (27-2, 5-0) led 27-23 with 2:29 left in the first half. The Patriots outscored Plaquemine 26-3 over the next seven minutes of game time, a span that bridged the second and third quarters.
Plaquemine (12-11, 3-1) trailed 57-31 after three quarters, and could only get as close as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Diamond Hunter scored 27 points for the Patriots while Raegan Williams added 15. Makya Spears, Lee's 6-foot-6 post player, provided reliable play inside, and scored 13.
Plaquemine’s Chantoryia Rivers kept the Green Devils close in the early going, and scored a game-high 31 points.