With four 2021 LHSAA football champions and several other high-profile football schools, it can be hard for some schools to garner wins, let alone gain the attention of recruiters.
Plenty of people will be watching where Catholic High offensive lineman Emery Jones, Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins, St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston and Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss sign on Wednesday, the first day of the LHSAA’s early-signing period.
However, Mentorship Academy is set to make some news of its own because safety Varon Douglas is signing with Southeastern Louisiana at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s cafeteria to help open the NCAA’s early signing period.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Douglas will be the school’s first Division I football signee.
“This is huge for us as a program and amazing in other ways,” Mentorship coach Keith Woods said. “Over the last two years we’ve only played nine games and (Douglas) is like most of our other guys came to us as a basketball player.
“He has only played varsity football the last two years. So to get an offer and the chance to sign early is incredible. It is a testament to the time and hard work put in last summer.”
Mentorship, a STEAM academy located in downtown Baton Rouge, has no athletic facilities of its own and has its football practices at Westdale Middle School. Games are played at BREC stadiums.
The Class 3A Sharks finished 2-6, including two COVID forfeits and a third following an altercation against West St. John. The best postseason news for Woods is that up to three other Mentorship players could sign in February.
That group includes 6-7, 290-pound offensive lineman Cameron Jackson, who had never played sports before his sophomore year.
Safety Aurieus Follins (6-2, 185) and defensive end Jason O’Connor (6-4, 240) are the others. Woods said the other three players have offers from Division II and NAIA and are waiting to see how their recruitment plays out of the next few weeks.
Guess who?
Madison Prep’s Wiggins opens the day with a signing ceremony at 9 a.m. in the school’s gym.
The 6-6, 275-pound Wiggins has played two years of varsity football but is a four-star prospect whose finalists include LSU and Florida.
• Preston (6-0, 190) has a list of four finalists that include LSU and Alabama. He is also a four-star prospect and is scheduled to sign live on ESPN at 1:45 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
Good to go?
Catholic's Jones was all smiles while visiting with new LSU coach Brian Kelly last week.
Barring a late surprise, Jones is expected to sign with the Tigers at 12:30 p.m. in the school’s student center.
• Istrouma's Moss for set for much of the season. After initially committing to Alabama, Moss committed to Texas A&M late last month is expected to sign with the Aggies at 11 a.m. in the school’s gym.
• Another big-name running back, Dutchtown's Dylan Sampson is set to sign with Tennessee at 6 p.m. in the school's gym. Sampson committed to the Vols over the summer.
• Scotlandville running back Marlon Gunn Jr., an East Carolina commitment, also is set to sign at 9 a.m. in the school’s library.
• Quarterback Zeon Chriss, a UL commitment, is also scheduled to sign during the same ceremony as Wiggins at 9 a.m. at Madison Prep.
• Fresh off a victory in Saturday’s Class 5A title game, Zachary defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton is set to sign with Tulane at 11:30 a.m. in the Broncos’ Team Room.
• St. James running back Daniel Jupiter is scheduled to sign with Air Force at 9 a.m. in the school’s auditorium.